AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
National cabinet approved a mental health plan for those struggling during the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Mental health focus to halt a new pandemic

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 17:12:38

There are fears the economic doldrums caused by the coronavirus pandemic will drive Australians’ mental health into a downward spiral.

At the same time, officials are worried about a potential new outbreak of the virus in a Queensland aged care home and two growing clusters of cases in Victoria.

Governments have given a boost to mental health services targeting vulnerable communities and letting everyone – especially young people – know it’s OK not to feel OK and they should seek help.

National Mental Health Commission head Christine Morgan says early indications that suicide rates haven’t ticked up amid the crisis are heartening but don’t mean things won’t get worse.

“It means that we are OK at the moment, and therefore we need to not only keep doing what we’re doing, but make sure we accelerate it and embed it,” she told reporters on Friday.

People had to stay connected with each other to maintain hope, she said.

Officials are particularly concerned about young people, who have been hit hardest by job losses.

There’s been a 50 per cent increase in the number of young Australians seeking mental health support services.

“The more we’re able to reopen the economy, that’s also good for the mental health of young people, to provide that hope and that opportunity, and to provide some certainty in what is otherwise a very difficult situation,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

States are now in the first stage of a three-step process of easing the coronavirus restrictions.

Leaders agreed on a timetable for elective surgery to return to full throttle.

Pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants have opened their doors, with 10 patrons at a time allowed in most states.

Mr Morrison recognised that for many, 10 patrons wouldn’t be a profitable level but commended them for taking the “brave step”.

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said people had to be very careful as they started to resume normal activities and continue to practice “all of those new ways of interacting”. 

A Queensland aged care nurse testing positive to coronavirus has authorities concerned about the potential for a new outbreak.

The state-run North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown and a rapid response team is conducting extensive testing and contact tracing of the 180 staff and 115 residents.

“It is very, very concerning,” Queensland’s chief health officer Jeannette Young said.

An outbreak at Sydney nursing home Newmarch House has led to 71 infections and 16 deaths.

Two clusters of cases in Victoria also continue to grow, with 21 more people diagnosed on Friday, tipping Australia’s total cases over the 7000 mark.

Only 50 patients remain in hospital as around 6300 people in Australia have recovered from the virus, while the death toll is 98, with two fatalities in the past 10 days.

