National cabinet will consider a mental health plan for those struggling during the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS

politics

New nursing home virus case causes concern

By Katina Curtis and Rebecca Gredley

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 10:52:05

Health officials are jumping on potential new outbreaks of coronavirus after an aged care nurse in Rockhampton tested positive.

Two clusters of cases in Victoria also continue to grow, with 21 more people diagnosed on Friday, tipping Australia’s total caseload over the 7000 mark.

The central Queensland nursing home is in lockdown and a rapid response team is conducting extensive testing and contact tracing of the 180 staff and 115 residents.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the nurse’s positive test was of “some concern”.

An outbreak at Sydney nursing home Newmarch House has led to 71 infections and 16 deaths.

Overall, about 6300 people in Australia with the virus have recovered and the death toll is 98.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says Australia is in a unique position with very few cases of coronavirus that aren’t linked to known clusters or transmission chains.

Testing blitzes across the country – with 34,000 tests done in the 24 hours to Thursday alone – have given officials confidence there are few undetected cases in the community.

The national cabinet is considering a new mental health pandemic plan at its meeting on Friday morning, looking to boost support services.

Leaders will also receive an economic update from the heads of Treasury, the Reserve Bank and the superannuation sector watchdog.

Almost 600,000 Australians lost their jobs between March and April.

The jobless rate rose to 6.2 per cent and was accompanied by a record fall in the number of people who either have work or are looking for it.

Another six million workers are now covered by the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme, including many who have been stood down but aren’t officially counted as unemployed.

Around the country, most states have made the first steps into a three-stage easing of coronavirus restrictions.

NSW has recorded eight new cases of the virus on Friday as pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants open their doors to 10 patrons at a time.

Ten guests are now allowed at weddings in the state, 20 at indoor funerals and up to 30 at outdoor services.

Health experts have offered advice to leaders about how people can safely use public transport and return to workplaces.

“As we all have discussions with our employers about getting back into the workplace, we naturally turn our minds to things like returning to public transport, returning to shared communal areas, areas that we all know it is difficult to maintain physical distance within,” Dr Coatsworth said.

Only so much could be done through regulation and every Australian had personal responsibility for maintaining hygiene and keeping a physical distance from others, he said.

