Greg Hunt says people need to look out for their mental wellbeing and that of friends and family. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Mental health top of mind during virus era

By Paul Osborne and Katina Curtis

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 17:33:21

Officials are concerned about mental health and a coronavirus-linked illness which has killed three children in the US, as the number of COVID-19 cases dips across Australia.

Figures released on Wednesday showed 700 people still have COVID-19, out of almost 7000 reported cases, with only 13 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Of these, 50 were in hospital and 17 in intensive care.

Australia’s death toll rose to 98 after an 81-year-old passenger from the Ruby Princess died in NSW.

In an effort to deal with a potential mental health pandemic, the government has appointed experienced psychiatrist Ruth Vine the country’s first deputy chief medical officer for mental health.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said while Australians were practising social distancing, they should maintain social connections.

“They may be isolated but they’re not alone,” he said.

Mr Hunt told parliament the nation had come together in a way not seen since World War II.

“This has been our most difficult year in 75 years but arguably it’s been our finest year in 75 years,” he said.

“Let me be clear the job is not done, our work is not finished, the virus is not defeated.

“We are winning but we have not won.”

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said an unfortunate side-effect of the social and physical distancing was disconnecting people.

“And so it’s not surprising that mental health is arising as an unintended consequence of our control.”

The prime minister has ordered urgent medical advice about an illness suspected to have killed at least three children in the United States.

Known as paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome or PIMS-TS, it’s understood to be similar to Kawasaki disease which affects between 200 and 300 children each year in Australia.

Professor Kelly said the disease had also been found in the UK and other countries where there are large numbers of coronavirus, but not in Australia.

He said it wasn’t surprising that when a disease spreads widely – as with coronavirus – its rare potential effects were more likely to be seen.

“It is our belief that is the case with this particular (child) disease.”

The hard work to squash the spread of the virus has allowed states to move into the first stage of lifting restrictions.

In Queensland, the XXXX Brewery has donated 3000 litres of beer to outback pubs and clubs hit hard by drought and the coronavirus lockdown.

Across the country, more than 200 returned travellers who were in quarantine on Rottnest Island will return to the mainland after their isolation period ended.

In Victoria, which has had some of the toughest and longest-lasting restrictions, another three cases have been linked to a cluster at a Melbourne abattoir.

Professor Kelly declared the government’s contact tracing app COVIDSafe was now “fully functional” after all states and territories signed up to access data from it.

