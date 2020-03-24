Merkel in quarantine after doctor infected

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being told a doctor who gave her a vaccine has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Merkel, 65, was told about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference on Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Her spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel received a precautionary vaccine on Friday against pneumococcal infection.

Seibert said in a statement that Merkel would undergo “regular tests” in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.

Merkel had earlier expressed her gratitude to Germans who were following the rules on social distancing, saying it was important to remain at least 1.5 metres apart to reduce the likelihood of infection.

“I know that it means sacrifice,” she said, citing the economic and social costs of the lockdown.

“I’m moved by the fact that so many are abiding by these rules. This way we show care for older and sick people, because the virus is most dangerous to them. In short, we are saving lives with this.”

Merkel said the lockdown had already affected her profoundly too.

“My life has also fundamentally changed and now consists largely of phone calls and video conferences,” she said.

The development illustrated how even world leaders aren’t free from the risk of infection.

“With a certain distance the risk of infections is reduced almost to zero,” Merkel told reporters.

“Whether you are half a metre apart or 1.5 metres apart makes a huge difference.”

Seconds later, she was informed that her doctor had tested positive for COVID-19.