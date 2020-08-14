Discover Australian Associated Press

Shares in Mesoblast have surged by 37 per cent. Image by Ellen Smith/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Mesoblast surges on cusp of US approval

By Steven Deare

August 14, 2020

2020-08-14 15:12:47

Australian biotech Mesoblast has surged on the share market by 36 per cent after US health authorities voted for its therapy to treat a rare disease which affects blood cancer patients.

A government committee voted nine to one for the Ryoncil intravenous therapy, designed to treat steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease.

The committee vote will inform a final decision expected by September 30.

The general forms of the life-threatening disease affect about half the people who have bone marrow transplants for blood cancer.

Ryoncil would be used to treat children under 12 years.

Investors have been excited by the earning potential, as the US has no approved therapy for children.

If the US approves the therapy, Mesoblast said it will make it available this year.

Ryoncil is based on a cell therapy called remestemcel-L, which the company is developing for other diseases including COVID-19.

At 1500 AEST on Friday, Mesoblast shares were higher by 36.98 per cent to $4.63.

This is well below their record price of $9.93.

The shares have gained 117.31 per cent since January 1.

Latest sport

rugby league

Roosters sweat on Keary as SBW joins team

The Sydney Roosters are sweating on an injury update on star playmaker Luke Keary as superstar signing Sonny Bill Williams makes his first training appearance.

Summer Olympics

Podium no place for protest: Oly athletes

Australia's Olympic athletes believe podiums and Olympic venues are no place for political or social protests, a survey has revealed.

soccer

McDonald facing possible A-L breach

The FFA is investigating a potential COVID-19 protocol breach by Brisbane Roar striker Scott McDonald, who was involved in TV commentary work this week.

Australian rules football

GWS cop AFL derby hiding from Sydney

GWS equalled their lowest AFL score in a 41-point loss to Sydney on a dirty night for the premiership hopefuls.

news

politics

PM sorry for aged care coronavirus deaths

Scott Morrison says he's sorry for failings in Australia's aged care system after the deaths of more than 200 residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

world

politics

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.