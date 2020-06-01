Mexican nurses battling pandemic in fear

Gisela Hernandez has stayed away from her children for nearly two months, sleeping in a hotel and even her car to avoid infecting them because she feels inadequately protected at work.

At night, she video calls Santiago, 5 and Renata, 9, who are both asthmatic, to hear about what they’ve done during the day and remind them how much she misses them.

While Hernandez says she loves her work, and considers the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases in Mexico City her second home, she is also afraid of contracting the novel coronavirus, which has killed 9415 people in Mexico.

“I don’t regret becoming a nurse because I like to help my patients,” said Hernandez, 40, whose hospital is one of the city’s main treatment centers for COVID-19.

But she said she is “scared of getting sick … scared of never seeing my kids again.”

Health workers account for about a quarter of all of Mexico’s coronavirus infections, government data shows, one of the highest rates in the world. The risks are made worse by shortages of personal protective equipment.

Coronavirus cases are surging in Latin America, which along with the US is now an epicenter of the global pandemic. Frontline workers in Mexico City’s hospitals, including Hernandez, have taken to the streets to complain about the conditions. A national march is planned for Monday.

INER, which has been at full capacity over the past week, said 49 of its workers have been infected at the hospital and another 54 have contracted the disease in the community, of which two have died.

Mexico ranks eighth in the world in COVID-19 deaths, with Mexico City and a neighbouring state accounting for some 40 per cent of the country’s fatalities.

The Mexican government says it needs another 6600 doctors and 23,000 nurses to battle the crisis, a shortage exacerbated by the high infection rate among medical staff – 11,394 health workers had contracted the virus and 149 had died as of May 17.