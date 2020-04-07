Mexico leader has ‘unorthodox’ virus plan

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to outline measures to alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak with a focus on shielding the poor but is likely to resist calls to borrow heavily for a giant stimulus package.

Governments across the globe have unleashed unprecedented spending pledges to minimise the damage to their economies from the fallout from the coronavirus, including a $US2 trillion ($A3.3 trillion) package by Mexico’s biggest trading partner, the United States.

Lopez Obrador has shown little appetite to follow in the footsteps of Mexico’s northern neighbour and has pledged to put forward an “unorthodox” plan on Sunday.

On Saturday, he said he would try to do “all that is possible” to prevent Mexico from piling on debt.

The socialist leader has made it clear that he would focus any economic measures on shielding the poor rather than big businesses from a coming recession, with some analysts forecasting the economy could contract by as much as 10 per cent.

Ahead of his televised address on Sunday, Lopez Obrador has faced growing criticism from the opposition for not moving fast enough with relief measures amid widening calls for a hike in spending.