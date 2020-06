Mexico has reported 4717 new infections and 387 additional deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number in the country to 175,202 cases and 20,781 deaths.

The government said on Saturday the real number of infected people was likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases as the country has one of the lowest testing rates in the world.

It took 75 days for Mexico to surpass 10,000 deaths, which stood at 10,167 on June 1 but it took only three weeks for the deaths to exceed 20,000.