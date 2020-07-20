Mexico reports 7615 new cases of COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The number of COVID-19 infections in Mexico is rising. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Mexico reports 7615 new cases of COVID-19

By AAP

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 10:56:33

Mexico has set a record for the most new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 7615 more confirmed cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 338,913.

The health ministry also on Saturday reported 578 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 38,888 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Speaking to a news conference, the Mexican government’s head of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, stressed that the country must not let down its guard.

“We expect to have a long epidemic, so we have to change personal habits and protect ourselves from risk,” he said. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Green's NRL coaching spell at Cowboys over

Coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

rugby league

Broncos set for major backline reshuffle

Anthony Seibold is likely to roll the dice with a backline reshuffle for their NRL clash with Melbourne as pressure mounts on the Brisbane coach.

golf

Wild Rahm day ends with win, No. 1 ranking

John Rahm has captured the world No.1 ranking with victory in the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament while Jason Day extended his welcome return to form.

soccer

Adelaide hold firm to beat Brisbane 1-0

Adelaide have held out against Brisbane at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday to end a four-game A-League losing run with a 1-0 victory.

Australian rules football

Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

Port Adelaide are top of the AFL ladder thanks to a Robbie Gray goal after the final siren that broke Carlton hearts in round seven.

news

health

Another death and 275 new Vic COVID cases

Victoria has recorded 275 new coronavirus cases and a woman in her 80s has died, bringing the national death toll since the pandemic began to 123.

sport

rugby league

Green's NRL coaching spell at Cowboys over

Coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

world

virus diseases

Coronavirus cases rebound around the world

A surge of new coronavirus infections in countries around the world shows little sign of slowing down.