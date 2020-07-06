Discover Australian Associated Press

More than 30,000 peopl have died from COVID-19 in Mexico. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Mexico’s COVID deaths pass 30,000

By AAP

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 10:40:05

Mexico has topped 30,000 COVID-19 deaths, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Officials on Saturday reported 523 more confirmed coronavirus deaths for the day, bringing the nation’s total to 30,366 for the pandemic. Mexico’s total confirmed infections rose by almost 6,000 to 251,165, about on par with Spain, the eighth highest caseload.

Citing unpublished figures from the country’s civil registry, broadcaster Milenio reported that as of June 19 almost twice as many people had died from the virus than reported by Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell.

About 200 street vendors briefly blocked several major avenues in downtown Mexico City on Saturday to demand they be allowed to sell again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sidewalks of the colonial-era downtown are usually crowded with vendors who lay out their wares on wire racks or blankets. But since March, the city has banned such informal commerce and closed most established businesses in the district to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Protesting vendors carried signs and chanted slogans claiming they could no longer bear the lockdown. Most have no unemployment insurance, and after three months of not selling many are growing desperate.

Officials had allowed a partial reopening of downtown this week although virus cases continue to climb, but they reversed course on Friday after a lack of sanitary measures were reported at some stores. While most customers and employees wore some form of face mask, many stores didn’t reduce the number of clients allowed in or provide the required foot-wiping pads or sanitiser gel.

