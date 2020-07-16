Discover Australian Associated Press

Michael Hill has reported fourth quarter revenue down 4.1 per cent. Image by EPA PHOTO

business (general)

Michael Hill gains from online sales boom

By Steven Deare

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 11:53:30

Shares in jewellery group Michael Hill have jumped nearly five per cent as investors looked past a fourth quarter sales drop to focus on strong online sales.

The stock was trading at 32 cents per share by 1140 AEST.

The company on Thursday said online sales improved by 193 per cent, in a quarter marred by temporary store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said it also took decisive action to permanently close 11 under-performing stores during the quarter.

However the virus caused a 4.1 per cent drop in fourth quarter sales, with all stores closed from late March due to the virus, and have reopened since May.

Michael Hill said sales for its Australian, Canadian and New Zealand operations fell to $51.6 million in the fourth quarter, on an adjusted same store basis.

Sales at the 155 Australian stores (which includes online) declined 8.1 per cent to $32.03 million, while New Zealand sales fell 10.9 per cent amid more severe social distancing restrictions.

The group’s Canadian business improved sales, which rose 38.1 per cent. This was due to strong online sales and delayed opening of stores.

Chief Executive Daniel Bracken said there was no doubt economic uncertainty will continue.

However he said the company had made a solid start to the 2021 financial year, and all markets and channels were ahead of the prior one.

“The reopening of our store network has seen very pleasing sales and margin performance despite lower foot traffic,” Mr Bracken said.

Its loyalty program, which began in October, has been doing well with membership in excess of 165,000 customers.

Michael Hill has again temporarily closed seven stores in Victoria due to the fresh six-week lockdown in the state.

