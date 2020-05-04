Michael Palin warns virus will curb travel

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Michael Palin has warned that the coronavirus will curb foreign travel in future. Image by John Pryke/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Michael Palin warns virus will curb travel

By Tom Pilgrim

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 20:39:52

Sir Michael Palin has encouraged people to embrace learning about their own country in the future as the coronavirus pandemic restricts foreign travel.

The Monty Python star, 76, suggested that until a Covid-19 vaccine was found, people would not be jumping on planes to holiday around the world.

He argued that the UK contained “wonderful places and different landscapes” for travellers to explore.

The travel writer and TV presenter was asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday how people might cope with being able to travel less in the future.

Sir Michael said: “I think you can travel less and travel better. If we have to be confined to travelling in the UK, it’s not a bad place to travel.

“There are all sorts of wonderful places and different landscapes and different sort of atmospheres – northern Scotland, Cornwall.

“Go to places and learn more about them. Enjoy them more. Find out more about your own country.

“Because I think it’s going to be very difficult for people right across the world to actually travel again as they did before.

“Until we find a vaccine, nobody is going to pack people in aeroplanes. There are going to be no cheap and cheerful flights around the world.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult to see the rest of the world, so I think narrow your horizons is not necessarily a bad thing.

“Look more carefully, look more thoroughly, learn to enjoy your own country.”

Under current government guidance, all British nationals are advised against all but essential international travel, with the nation still under its coronavirus lockdown.

Many other countries have issued similar guidance.

Latest sport

rugby league

Mitchell sent home from Souths NRL HQ

Latrell Mitchell was one of multiple Souths NRL players sent away from the Rabbitohs training headquarters and taken to get a COVID-19 test.

soccer

A-League prepares for August return: clubs

Wellington Phoenix are among A-League clubs preparing for the competition to resume in August.

rugby league

Warriors coach learns from Aust cricketers

Stephen Kearney will channel the journey of the zero-to-hero Australian cricket team as he prepares his Warriors for their unique NRL challenge.

corruption

Resuming sports codes warned of crime risk

David Sharpe, head of new anti-corruption body Sports Integrity Australia, says criminals will seek to exploit competitions resuming after COVID-19 stoppages.

rugby league

NRL group training to recommence Wednesday

NRL players will use Tuesday to absorb strict biosecurity guidelines before returning to group training with their teammates on Wednesday.

news

arrest

Vic cop suspended over Laidley photo leak

A Victorian police officer is expected to be charged over the leaking of photos of former AFL coach Dean Laidley inside a police station after he was arrested.

sport

rugby league

Mitchell sent home from Souths NRL HQ

Latrell Mitchell was one of multiple Souths NRL players sent away from the Rabbitohs training headquarters and taken to get a COVID-19 test.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.