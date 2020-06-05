Microgrid funds for indigenous communities

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The government is providing more than $19 million to 17 microgrid projects in remote communities. Image by Lucy Hughes Jones/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Microgrid funds for indigenous communities

By Rebecca Gredley

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 17:09:49

A series of feasibility studies will look at how best to shift remote indigenous communities from diesel to renewable energy microgrids.

The federal government is providing more than $19 million to 17 microgrid projects through the regional and remote communities reliability fund.

It includes projects for indigenous communities in the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Queensland, as well as a biofuel initiative at a dairy farm in New South Wales. 

Energy Minister Angus Taylor hopes it opens the door for reliable, low cost, off-grid power supply.

“This funding will enable many communities to realise the potential of innovative technologies or distributed energy resources, like solar and batteries, or reduce their reliance on costly diesel generation,” he said.

“Lower cost energy is crucial to creating jobs in regional communities.”

The government is also working to develop a local hydrogen industry and has received 36 expressions of interest for a $70 million funding round.

The projects are worth more than $3 billion. 

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency plans to announce the successful projects by the end of the year. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

rugby league

Bulldogs cleared to return to NRL training

Canterbury legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus, allowing the club's NRL team to resume training after a breach in protocols on Thursday.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

news

media

AAP newswire set to go on with new owners

Australian Associated Press's newswire service is expected to continue with new owners in the final stages of a sale.

sport

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

world

crime, law and justice

Sharpton: 'Get your knee off our necks'

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers appeared in court over his death and protests continued across the US.