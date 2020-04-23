Microplastics found in Antarctic sea ice

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Plastic pollution has previously been found in Antarctic waters and sediments but never in sea ice. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Technology

Microplastics found in Antarctic sea ice

By AAP

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 15:27:34

Microplastics, such as those used in commercial fishing, have been discovered in Antarctic sea ice in what researchers say is a first. 

The study, led by an Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies team, found 96 microplastic particles in an ice core collected from the frozen continent’s east in 2009.

Lead author Anna Kelly says plastic pollution had previously been recorded in Antarctic waters and sediments but never in sea ice. 

“The remoteness of the Southern Ocean has not been enough to protect it from plastic pollution, which is now pervasive across the world’s oceans,” Ms Kelly said.

The ice core, made of coastal land-fast sea ice, contained 14 different types of polymer, or plastic, and averaged almost 12 particles of microplastic per litre.

Ms Kelly said the particles were larger than those found in ice in the northern hemisphere’s Arctic and may indicate local pollution rather than transportation via ocean currents. 

“Local sources could include clothing and equipment used by tourists and researchers,” she said. 

“The fact that we also identified fibres of varnish and plastics commonly used in the fishing industry suggests a maritime source.”

The presence of microplastics in the ice keeps them for longer near the sea surface, Ms Kelly said, making them more likely to be eaten by organisms such as krill.

Formed from seawater, around 80 per cent of Antarctica’s sea ice melts and re-forms each year. 

“It is worth noting that plastic contamination of west Antarctic sea ice may be even greater than in our ice core from the east as the Antarctic peninsula hosts the bulk of the continent’s tourism, research stations and marine traffic,” Ms Kelly said.

The research was published in a May edition of scientific journal Marine Pollution Bulletin.

Latest sport

cricket

Cricketers wait for CA to open its books

Australian Cricketers' Association delegate Peter Handscomb says players are worried about their future as they wait for Cricket Australia to open its books.

tennis

TA backs Federer's call for tennis merger

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley believes a merger of the men's and women's tours could help solve the pay disparity between the sport's rich and poor.

rugby league

Abdo tells staff no redundancies planned

New interim NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has told staff there are no redundancies planned for now as the game prepares for a May return.

rugby league

Fed govt to look 'favourably' on Warriors

The final green light for the proposed May 28 return of the NRL could ultimately rest with the NSW government, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set-up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

news

health

Complacency kills: PM's warning over virus

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pointed to soaring coronavirus deaths in Europe as a warning against complacency in Australia.

sport

cricket

Cricketers wait for CA to open its books

Australian Cricketers' Association delegate Peter Handscomb says players are worried about their future as they wait for Cricket Australia to open its books.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.