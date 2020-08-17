Discover Australian Associated Press

Collingwood's Brody Mihocek could be passed fit to face North Melbourne in round 13 of the AFL. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Mihocek could play in Pies’ next AFL game

By Shayne Hope

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 19:40:29

Collingwood expect Brody Mihocek to play in their next AFL game despite a sickening collision that led to him being taken from the field in a neck brace during the loss to Melbourne.

Mihocek was concussed when he ran back with the flight of the ball and collided with the Demons’ Aaron vandenBerg at the Gabba on Saturday night.

The Magpies’ leading goal kicker was taken to hospital, where tests cleared him of serious damage, and he could now line up against North Melbourne next Monday.

“(There are) no real (ongoing) concussion signs,” Collingwood football boss Geoff Walsh said.

“We thought (there might be) some neck damage or around his shoulder but the MRI and the scans that he’s had the last 48 hours have all cleared that

“What looked like it could’ve been a nasty injury is shaping up as not too bad.

“In all likelihood Brody will be fit for selection and cleared.”

The injury-hit Magpies are seventh on the ladder before the important  meeting with the Kangaroos and still have a long list of key players unavailable.

Jordan De Goey (finger) and Jeremy Howe (knee) face battles to get back this season but have both resumed running in their rehabilitation programs, according to Walsh.

Isaac Quaynor’s shin is still recovering from the horrific gash caused by an opponent’s boot in a tackle earlier this month and is unlikely to play against the Kangaroos.

Adam Treloar and Ben Reid are both about a month away because of hamstring injuries while Brayden Sier (quad) is a slightly longer term prospect.

