Former NSW Premier Mike Baird to leave NAB

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Former NSW Premier Mike Baird has announced he will stand down as the head of NAB's consumer bank. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

company information

Former NSW Premier Mike Baird to leave NAB

By Alex Druce

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 09:00:35

Former NSW Premier Mike Baird will stand down as the head of NAB’s consumer bank. 

The nation’s third largest lender said on Thursday Mr Baird will leave the role on April 15 and take a break before “considering new opportunities”. 

Mr Baird in 2017 agreed to join NAB as head of the corporate and institutional bank just six weeks after resigning as NSW premier.

He was initially rumoured to be among the candidates for the chief executive role when former boss Andrew Thorburn stepped down in February last year after copping scathing criticism during the banking royal commission. 

Former Commonwealth Bank retail boss Ross McEwan was eventually tasked with rebuilding the bank’s battered reputation as its new managing director.

Mr McEwan said he supported Mr Baird’s decision to step down. 

“I am pleased that he has been part of my leadership team but understand and accept the reasons for his decision to leave,” Mr McEwan said in a release to the ASX. 

Mr Baird did not detail his future plans.

“I have an open mind about what I will do next and will use the time to determine where I believe I can make the best, most fulfilling contribution to business and the wider community,” Mr Baird said. 

Anthony Waldron, an executive general manager in Mr Baird’s team, will act as chief customer officer of the consumer bank, subject to regulatory approvals, while NAB searches for a permanent replacement.

Latest sport

cricket

Ngidi tears through Aussies in second ODI

Australia have lost their one-day international series to South Africa after Lungi Ngidi ripped through the tourists in Bloemfontein.

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

It has been almost two months since Australia's leading men's cricketers, currently on tour in South Africa, played an international fixture at home.

cricket

Molineux possible Perry replacement in Cup

Sophie Molineux could play her first game of the T20 World Cup in Australia's semi-final with South Africa as the team grapple with Ellyse Perry's absence.

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

The ICC won't install reserve days for the men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, despite the men's 50-over tournament featuring them last year.

rugby league

Curtis Scott free to play for Raiders

Curtis Scott will not be subject to the NRL's no-fault stand down policy following his Australia Day incident, so the Canberra centre is free to play round one.

news

politics

Virus stimulus package to be unveiled soon

The federal government is working on a stimulus package to try to stem the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.

sport

cricket

Ngidi tears through Aussies in second ODI

Australia have lost their one-day international series to South Africa after Lungi Ngidi ripped through the tourists in Bloemfontein.

world

election

Biden surge reshapes Democratic race

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars on campaign ads, has dropped out of the US Democratic party's presidential race.