PM backs reopening as virus spikes in Vic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ADF will deploy to Victoria to assist as the state fights to curb coronavirus outbreaks. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

PM backs reopening as virus spikes in Vic

By Matt Coughlan

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 12:09:05

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged states to forge ahead with lifting restrictions despite Melbourne’s surge in coronavirus infections.

Victoria recorded 33 new cases on Thursday, sparking a testing blitz across 10 hotspot suburbs.

More than 1000 military personnel have been called in to help deal with the outbreak, which Premier Daniel Andrews described as a public health bushfire.

Mr Morrison said Australia was well equipped to deal with infection spikes.

“There are a few challenges in Melbourne at the moment but as we said, there will be outbreaks,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“We cant go stop, go. Stop, go. We can’t flick the light on and off.”

The prime minister said the focus on the economic restart needed to remain as the nation adjusted to living alongside the disease.

“We are dealing with the coronavirus, the COVID-19, better than almost any country in the world and that’s got to give us confidence to be able to move ahead,” Mr Morrison said.

Thursday’s figure is the highest daily number of new cases in Victoria since the surge started last week.

State premiers and ministers have ramped up calls for Victorians to avoid interstate travel.

Mr Morrison urged national unity, pointing to contact tracers and other health authorities being sent to Victoria from other states.

“Sure there are a few times when state rivalries sort of poke up and I know that can be frustrating to people,” he said.

“We’ve got to just keep the focus on keeping the economy opening and getting people back into jobs.”

Australia’s death toll has been revised up to 104 after NSW authorities added an 85-year-old man who died at a nursing home in April to the tally.

Economic shockwaves continue to reverberate around the nation with Qantas announcing 6000 workers would lose their jobs and a further 15,000 would continue to be stood down.

The job losses overshadowed the federal government’s $250 million arts package designed to help touring artists, actors and producers on the stage and screen.

“These are very hard days. Our strength and our togetherness is tested on almost a daily basis,” Mr Morrison said.

“Australians continue to prove themselves strong, but we’re going to really need to call on that strength in the coming months ahead.”

Latest news

politics

PM backs reopening as virus spikes in Vic

Scott Morrison says Victoria's coronavirus outbreak is no reason to stop state governments from reopening the economy.

health

Test blitz unveiled as 33 new cases in Vic

Thirty-three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria as more than 1000 troops are deployed to help the state conduct a testing blitz.

politics

Morrison flags support for aviation sector

Qantas has been in talks with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg about extending support for the ailing carrier.

politics

Morrison flags support for aviation sector

Qantas has been in talks with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg about extending support for the ailing carrier.

politics

Arts sector gets $250m for virus kickstart

Grants and loans totalling $250 million will be available for the arts sector as the prime minister aims to give the industry clarity on when it can reopen.

news

health

Test blitz unveiled as 33 new cases in Vic

Thirty-three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria as more than 1000 troops are deployed to help the state conduct a testing blitz.

sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba insulted by Magpies' investigation

Heritier Lumumba says he's insulted that Collingwood are investigating his accusations of racism at the AFL club.

world

crime, law and justice

US files broader case against Assange

US prosecutors say the new indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange underscores his efforts to procure and release classified information.