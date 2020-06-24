Discover Australian Associated Press

The ADF will deploy to Victoria to assist as the state fights to curb coronavirus outbreaks. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

Military to assist Vic as NSW school shuts

By AAP

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 22:45:10

The military will head to Victoria to assist in combating the state’s soaring coronavirus cases as it recorded the first Australian death in a month.

The death of the Victorian man, aged in his 80s, brings the national tally to 103.

Victoria recorded another 20 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the number of community transmissions to 241 and more than doubling its active cases in the past week to 141.

Leaders from other states thoughout the week have warned people not to visit Melbourne, with NSW rolling out a social media advertising campaign telling its residents to think twice about travel.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says Victoria is able to test 20,000 people a day for the virus as officials move to crack down on several clusters, and trace and quarantine contacts of infected people.

Health officials have begun doorknocking six hotspots across Melbourne to ensure residents are sticking to government guidelines.

Australian Defence Force personnel are helping with planning issues, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been talking regularly with Premier Daniel Andrews about a further deployment.

“We work as one single country, and when somebody needs the help, we are here to help, and they will accept and ask for what it is that they need,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Mr Morrison said commonwealth departments were waiting on the Victorian state control team to determine what support it requires.

Information in languages other than English will also be provided for multicultural communities in the heavily affected areas.

Advocacy groups have called for a beefed-up campaign to make sure migrant communities understood the danger coronavirus posed.

The state’s hotels were under fire for failing to effectively quarantine people with coronavirus after several security guards became infected, leading to some of the clusters among extended family members.

The issue will be raised at a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Sydney primary school will be shut for cleaning after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lane Cove West Public School in Sydney’s north will close on Thursday for deep cleaning after a year two student was confirmed to have COVID-19, the NSW Department of Health said.

