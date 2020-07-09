Mills to donate $1.5 mln to Aust causes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills is to donate to social justice causes in Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

basketball

Mills to donate $1.5 mln to Aust causes

By By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 04:42:45

Patty Mills will donate “every cent” of the almost $A1.5 million he will make playing for the San Antonio Spurs in the upcoming NBA restart to social justice causes in Australia.

The Spurs are scheduled to enter the NBA’s “bubble” at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Mills said the $A1.458 million he is due to earn will be donated to Black Lives Matter Australia, Black Deaths in Custody and The We Got You campaign. 

“I’m playing in Orlando because I don’t want to leave any money on the table that could be going directly to black communities,” Mills told reporters.  

The veteran Australian point guard said he has been encouraged by the public response to the Black Lives Matter movement since the police arrest death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

“For the first time in my career, I have white people – teammates, old teammates, old coaches – telling me they never knew the level of racism that exists in sport, especially in Australia,” Mills said. 

“They haven’t felt comfortable asking me, as a black Australian, about racism before which speaks to the impact and value of the Black Lives Matter movement and the millions who have participated in protests around the world.”

The Spurs sit in 12th spot in the Western Conference and will likely need to win all eight of their games in Orlando for a chance to make the playoffs.

Their first game is against the Sacramento Kings on July 31.

The NBA season was shut down on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive to COVID-19.

The NBA is working with players to use the restart, held under strict protocols to limit exposure to the virus, to promote social justice.

Mills is ready to seize the opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to Orlando as an opportunity to be able to launch my mission of race and social justice,” Mills said.

“I’m very eager, just like I am on the court, to be able to rise to the occasion and make a direct impact.”

Latest sport

basketball

Mills to donate $1.5 mln to Aust causes

Patty Mills says he will use the NBA restart to shine a spotlight on racism and help Australian black communities.

rugby league

D-day looms in NRL tug of war over Fifita

Gold Coast Titans have made yet another big money play for Brisbane star forward David Fifita who looks set to make a final decision on his future next week.

soccer

PFA slams A-League travel fiasco

Professional Footballers Australia has slammed the A-League over the failure of Melbourne's three A-League teams to leave Victoria for a second consecutive day.

Australian rules football

AFL flag fancies Brisbane set for SCG test

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says five rounds isn't enough evidence to assess which teams are the AFL pacesetters as he plots Geelong's downfall in Sydney.

Australian rules football

Brisbane's Zorko returns to AFL action

Brisbane have named captain Dayne Zorko to return from injury in the Lions' AFL game against Geelong at the SCG.

news

virus diseases

Melburnians start stay-at-home lockdown

Residents in a ring-fenced metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire have entered a six-week lockdown as Victoria battles to control escalating COVID-19 cases.

sport

rugby league

D-day looms in NRL tug of war over Fifita

Gold Coast Titans have made yet another big money play for Brisbane star forward David Fifita who looks set to make a final decision on his future next week.

world

virus diseases

Spain posts spike, Serbia plan fuels anger

Authorities in northeastern Spain have made the use of face masks in public mandatory as several small outbreaks emerged.