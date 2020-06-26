Mini model muscles to help heart research

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland researchers will make 80,000 mini model muscles to better understand the human heart. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Mini model muscles to help heart research

By Cheryl Goodenough

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 11:16:46

Queensland researchers will make tens of thousands of mini model muscles to create a world-first comprehensive encyclopedia of the human heart.

The research will help scientists understand the heart so they can better address problems, says Associate Professor James Hudson of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

“At the moment we still only understand a fraction of the biology underpinning how the heart works so it’s very difficult to figure out exactly what’s going wrong,” he said.

“And if you don’t know what’s going wrong, you can’t fix it.”

Researchers will make 80,000 miniature heart tissues, or muscles, known as organoids.

Using the models, they will knock out the 8500 genes that control heart cells one at a time to see the response.

“We will then catalogue how each gene controls the biology and function of heart muscle, creating an ‘encyclopedia’,” Prof Hudson said.

“If we’re successful, this could be the most comprehensive database of the heart ever developed.”

The information will be used to build a working biological model of a heart muscle in a computer.

This will enable researchers to make predictions in a computer about what’s going wrong and how to fix it, before starting costly and time-consuming laboratory experiments.

“Our vision is that in future, we will be able to plug in a patient’s transcriptome – information that tells us about a person’s genes and environment – quickly compute what is wrong with the heart, and predict with precision what treatment they should receive,” Prof Hudson said.

It’s the first time the approach has been used for any organ, but Prof Hudson hopes it can later be applied to other organs.

He says innovative new approaches to cardiovascular disease are needed as the development of heart drugs has stalled worldwide.

More than a quarter of all deaths in Australia are due to cardiovascular disease.

Latest sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

Australian rules football

Battling Eagles axe four for Power clash

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has made four unforced changes to his 15th-placed team ahead of the Eagles' round-four clash with Port Adelaide.

news

health

Thirty fresh virus cases in Victoria

Victoria has notched another 30 new cases of coronavirus on Friday with Centrelink contract workers who live hotspots told not to return to work.

sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

world

virus diseases

Vaccine against COVID-19 not certain: WHO

The US has registered a near-record number of new coronavirus cases per day as an outbreak in China's capital appears to have been brought under control.