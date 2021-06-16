FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Workers in the fitness sector are among those who will have wait until November for the pay rise. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Minimum wage set to rise almost $20 weekly

By Matt Coughlan

June 16, 2021

2021-06-16 17:11:15

Most of Australia’s lowest paid workers will receive almost $20 extra a week from next month but employer groups and unions have raised concerns with the increase.

The Fair Work Commission revealed on Wednesday the national minimum wage will rise 2.5 per cent to $772.60 per week or $20.33 an hour.

Workers covered under aviation, fitness, tourism and certain retail sector awards will have their pay rise delayed until November 1.

General retail award workers will have to wait until September 1 for a wage bump.

The remainder of the 2.3 million people on award rates or the national minimum wage will see the $18.80-a-week increase from July 1.

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox said the increase was too high given low-paid workers had benefited from income tax hikes.

“The increase will put even more distance between Australia’s national minimum wage and minimum wages in other countries,” he said.

“The decision sends a very bad signal and is likely to impact adversely on the recovery. At the current stage of the recovery, the focus needs to be on boosting employment.”

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus criticised the decision to delay to rise in some sectors.

“This wage increase has come about because of unions. The Morrison government and big business wanted pay cuts or freezes,” she said.

“However, it is extremely disappointing that the commission has delayed increases for any workers – but especially those who have worked throughout the pandemic and whose employers have posted record profits.”

Industrial Relations Minister Michaelia Cash said the government respected the independence of the expert panel which makes the annual minimum wage decision.

“Australia’s minimum wage is already the highest in the world according to the OECD,” she said.

“Creating and growing more jobs for Australians has been an integral part of the Morrison government plan for economic recovery. More Australians in work drives upward pressure on wages.”

Labor’s industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke said the delays hit essential workers, who were heroes of the pandemic, hard.

“The increase may well have been higher if the government had lifted a finger to advocate for a wage rise. It refused to do so,” he said.

Latest news

swimming

McKeon wins freestyle at Olympic trials

Emma McKeon has won the women's 100-metre freestyle at Australia's Olympic selection trials.

virus diseases

Vaccines milestone as NSW cases tracked

As the vaccine rollout passes the six million mark, federal and state health officials are working to contain a potential outbreak in Sydney.

litigation

Media gets chance to test Roberts-Smith

Ben Roberts-Smith's next stint in the witness box will be under new conditions, as he is peppered in cross-examination at his defamation trial.

politics

Minimum wage set to rise almost $20 weekly

The Fair Work Commission's decision to lift the minimum wage by 2.5 per cent has sparked criticism from employer groups while unions fear it's not enough.

politics

Rollout in focus as one in four vaccinated

Several high profile figures have raised concerns about the economic risks of coronavirus lockdowns as the national vaccine rollout comes back into sharp focus.