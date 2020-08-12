Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Health

Minister disputes aged care virus timeline

By Rebecca Gredley

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 09:01:24

The minister responsible for Australia’s privately-run aged care homes has disputed claims the sector wasn’t given enough health advice to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.

The Aged Care Royal Commission on Monday heard neither the federal Health Department nor aged care regulator developed a sector-specific plan.

The commission heard aged care was offered no virus advice from either body from June 19 to August 3, a crucial period in the pandemic when cases in Victoria spiked.

But Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said the sector had received advice much earlier.

“There has been continued advice, support to the sector since late January to deal with COVID-19,” he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

Senator Colbeck said the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee had also given advice on July 14.

Australia’s virus aged care death rate is among the highest in the world at 68 per cent.

The majority of the more than 200 deaths in aged care have been in Victoria.

Fourteen of the 19 deaths recorded on Monday were linked to aged care outbreaks.

The aged care regulator failed to tell federal agencies a staff member at one of the infected nursing homes, St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner, had tested positive to the virus until four days later.

“I’m not happy that there was a gap in the systems,” Senator Colbeck said.

“They should have told us immediately.”

Senator Colbeck said he found out about the communications blunder on Friday, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison was made aware on Sunday.

Labor’s health spokesman Chris Bowen isn’t convinced the government had a plan for the sector since January.

“It’s just spin cycle on overdrive,” he told Sky News.

“The minister’s just slip-sliding away saying: ‘We had a plan’.”

Mr Bowen says Senator Colbeck should front the royal commission to explain the plan.

“I’m sure the royal commission would be happy to hear it, happy to hear that the evidence given yesterday was wrong. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Latest sport

soccer

City blow lead, draw with Reds in A-League

Adelaide United have mounted a brave comeback to draw 2-2 with Melbourne City, who blew a chance to claim outright second spot on the A-League table.

Australian rules football

Collingwood cruise to AFL win over Crows

Collingwood have overcome a halftime deficit to defeat Adelaide by 24 points in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Brisbane set to sack NRL star Pangai Jr

Brisbane are reportedly set to tear up the NRL contract of Tevita Pangai Jr following a biosecurity breach.

rugby league

Dragons select Norman for Eels' NRL clash

With his job reportedly on the line, St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has picked Corey Norman for the Dragons' NRL match against Parramatta.

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

news

health

21 deaths, 410 new Victoria COVID cases

Victoria has recorded another 21 deaths and 410 new coronavirus cases, taking the national toll to 352.

sport

soccer

City blow lead, draw with Reds in A-League

Adelaide United have mounted a brave comeback to draw 2-2 with Melbourne City, who blew a chance to claim outright second spot on the A-League table.

world

virus diseases

Russia approves first coronavirus vaccine

Vladimir Putin says Russia has approved a coronavirus vaccine, and that one of his two adult daughters has already been inoculated.