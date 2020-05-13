Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria's Health Minister says the increased use of telehealth is a significant achievement. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Minister hopes virus sparks health reforms

By Marnie Banger

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 15:59:10

Victoria’s health minister hopes the coronavirus pandemic will spark some lasting reforms, including the greater use of telehealth.

Jenny Mikakos made the comments while being questioned by a parliamentary committee investigating Victoria’s response to COVID-19.

The minister sees merit in “potentially … retaining the greater utilisation of telehealth, which has been a significant achievement by our health services, providing easier access for care for patients”.

She also believes the health crisis has shown it could be beneficial for Victoria to have a stronger input in federal government-funded primary health networks.

The independent organisations have been responsible for distributing personal protective equipment to healthcare workers.

Ms Mikakos said some doctors had experienced issues accessing the equipment.

“I’m hoping that there will be some, I guess, lasting reforms that we will put in place here in responding to this pandemic,” she told the Public Accounts and Estimates committee on Tuesday.

The minister stressed now was not the time to be too reflective.

“There are many things that I think we can look back on I hope, come next year, and say, well, these things worked well and are worthy of continuation,” she said.

“This is not the time to be introspective and be looking and having those deep conversations, but we are alive to them.”

