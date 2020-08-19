Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Victoria on Tuesday recorded its lowest daily number of coronavirus detections in a month. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

politics

PM laments ‘incredibly disruptive’ borders

By Daniel McCulloch and Paul Osborne

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 07:55:29

Scott Morrison has expressed frustration at the “incredibly disruptive” impact state border closures are having on individuals and businesses.

The prime minister acknowledged state premiers were trying to protect their own citizens from coronavirus but said more work was needed to make the restrictions more workable.

“I understand what they’re seeking to do but it’s important that all premiers act on the basis of transparent medical advice,” he told ABC News Breakfast on Wednesday.

“If there’s going to be these border arrangements in place they will, of course, have very serious impacts on the economies of their states and the livelihoods of those who live in those states.

“That all has to be weighed up.”

It appears some some state borders could remain closed long into next year.

Queensland has warned its borders could remain sealed for several months or until its coronavirus infections have fallen to zero.

Western Australia has cancelled its annual royal show and postponed phase five restrictions for another two months in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tasmania’s borders will remain closed until at least December 1.

Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham is disappointed with the decisions.

“I am sure there will be many tourism operators in those states and territories who will be disappointed,” he told the ABC.

“(We need to be) taking a careful, proportionate approach in relation to different states and territories.”

The minister said while encouraging tourism within a state or territory was of benefit, there were even greater benefits from bringing people in from other states.

Senator Birmingham’s home state of South Australia has opened its borders to Queensland, the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Tasmania.

“I’d urge the other premiers and chief ministers to think about adopting a similar stance, rather than a blanket stance that is only going to continue to harm the tourism industry in those states.”

Labor health spokesman Chris Bowen said the premiers should not be criticised for making their own decisions.

“I think, as Australians, we should support the state premiers,” he said.

“They will put health first – as they should. They have our support.”

In Victoria, 222 new virus infections were recorded on Tuesday, its lowest number of daily detections in a month.

The state recorded another 17 deaths taking the national toll to 438.

One new case was recorded in WA – with a woman in her 20s testing positive after returning from overseas – but that state has seen no community transmission in 129 days.

NSW recorded three new virus cases – the lowest number in more than a month.

Two were locally acquired and one was a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

The number of confirmed cases around the world is expected to push past 22 million this week.

Latest news

politics

Free vaccine deal benefits all Australians

The federal government has entered into an agreement which would see a British-designed COVID-19 vaccine provided for free to all Australians.

health

Vic 'getting on top of virus', PM says

The prime minister says Victoria looks like it's getting on top of its COVID-19 outbreak while the premier warns against a drop-off in testing.

politics

PM laments 'incredibly disruptive' borders

As WA and Tasmania postpone the further loosening of coronavirus restrictions, a federal minister says boosting tourism should be a consideration.

politics

PM concerned by China wine dumping inquiry

The prime minister has flatly rejected suggestions Australia is dumping cut-price wine in China and drowning out local producers.

health

Qld aged care home awaits 4th test result

A Queensland aged care home has shut off sections of its facility while it awaits the test results of a resident who presented with respiratory issues.

news

politics

Free vaccine deal benefits all Australians

The federal government has entered into an agreement which would see a British-designed COVID-19 vaccine provided for free to all Australians.

sport

rugby league

Proctor, Johnson face NRL review

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Mutiny troops hold Mali president: sources

Sources suggest Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been detained by soldiers who had earlier taken up arms in the garrison town of Kati.