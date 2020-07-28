Ministers yet to speak on enviro watchdog

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The federal environment minister has ruled out an independent regulator sought by the NSW minister. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Ministers yet to speak on enviro watchdog

By Rebecca Gredley

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 12:55:46

The federal environment minister has not spoken to her NSW counterpart about his push for an independent regulator.

Sussan Ley has ruled out creating an independent regulator to oversee compliance with national environmental laws.

The refusal puts her directly at odds with NSW Liberal stablemate Matt Kean, who is yet to contact her after going public with his calls.

“Minister Kean has not made contact to discuss his views or to seek any clarity about Minister Ley’s position,” a spokesman for the federal minister told AAP.

An independent watchdog for federal environment laws was a key recommendation from businessman Graeme Samuel, who led a major review.

Instead, Ms Ley wants to set up bilateral agreements with the states and territories so they can carry out environmental approvals on behalf of the commonwealth.

The states will need to abide by a set of national guidelines, which are yet to be developed.

Ms Ley says her NSW counterpart supported that set up.

“To be accredited under proposed bilateral approval agreements, states will need to be able to demonstrate that they can apply strong Commonwealth-led national standards,” her spokesman said.

“They will in turn be accountable through a strong assurance and compliance process.”

Professor Samuel found existing environmental laws were ineffective and painted a bleak future of Australia’s backyard.

“Australia’s natural environment and iconic places are in an overall state of decline and are under increasing threat,” he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed changes to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act with premiers and chief ministers on Friday.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific campaigner Steph Hodgins-May said light-touch approval would lead to the loss of even more threatened species.

Latest sport

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

AFL prepares to caution Hawks' Clarkson

The AFL is reportedly preparing to caution Alastair Clarkson over the Hawthorn coach's scathing post-match criticism at umpiring in Saturday's loss to Sydney.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

Australian rules football

Papley backed to brush off Clarkson barb

Sydney forward Tom Papley is in career-best form and will brush off Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson's 'milking' barb, according to teammate Nick Blakey.

rugby league

Why the NRL wants Phil Gould at Moore Park

If the NRL has its way, dual premiership-winning coach Phil Gould will soon be in charge of 'special projects' at Rugby League Central in Sydney's Moore Park.

news

health

Vic hospitals open to aged care residents

Victoria has recorded 384 new cases of COVID-19 and six more people have died, taking the national death toll to 167.

sport

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

world

politics

Pompeo, Esper host Aust delegation in DC

The AUSMIN talks in Washington DC between Australian and American defence and diplomatic leaders are expected to focus on China.