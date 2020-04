Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have both been charged with firearms offences following their controversial weekend camp.

NSW Police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the duo had been charged and will face court in August, after Addo-Carr uploaded videos of him shooting a gun on social media.

Police will claim Mitchell gave a firearm to a person not authorised to use it, and he has now had his licence suspended and a number of guns seized by police.