Mitchell on report as Souths beat Tigers

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Latrell Mitchell could face a suspension after a clash with Wests Tigers' Josh Reynolds. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Mitchell on report as Souths beat Tigers

By Pamela Whaley

July 10, 2020

2020-07-10 22:05:40

A hat-trick from Dane Gagai has delivered South Sydney an 18-10 win over Wests Tigers in a fiery NRL clash that could cost them Latrell Mitchell to suspension.

Fireworks sparked early and continued through the match when Josh Reynolds was put on report for kicking Souths centre Campbell Graham in the head while striking out at a loose ball.

The pair were chasing through a kick from David Nofoaluma and as Campbell was falling on the ball, Reynolds threw his boot towards it, collecting a forehead instead.

With Campbell prone on the Bankwest Stadium turf, a scuffle ensued as Mitchell rag-dolled Reynolds, and he was lucky not to be sin-binned for the retaliation.

The Souths fullback collected Reynolds high around the back of the head with a swinging arm before throwing him to the ground, which could draw sanction from the match review committee.

It went unpunished on the field, but he was put on report later for a careless high shot on Tigers forward Luke Garner in the 62nd minute.

At the time the Rabbitohs led 18-0 thanks largely to a hat-trick from winger Dane Gagai who ran riot on the right edge.

Uncharacteristically, Souths halfback Adam Reynolds missed all four conversions from the right touchline, kicking one penalty goal for the match.

And while the Tigers were tough and mounted a comeback with two late tries, they were essentially victims of their own first-half ill-discipline.

Souths took advantage through Gagai twice in six minutes with the winger running in to score two quick tries on the right edge against Tigers debutant Reece Hoffman.

It was a mammoth task for the 19-year-old to mark the Queensland winger after being called in late to replace Tommy Talau who was withdrawn due to a hamstring injury.

His inexperience was exposed again in the second half when his centre partner Moses Mbye raced off the line, leaving him to deal with James Roberts with an overlap on the edge.

Roberts had him covered in speed and strength, racing in to score his first try of the NRL season after a difficult start to the year just after halftime.

However, Hoffman had a moment of joy in the 69th minute when he scored the Tigers’ second try to raise the intensity of the final minutes.

As well as Mitchell, Souths forward Mark Nicholls could be in trouble after he was put on report midway through the second half for a crusher tackle on Josh Aloiai.

Wests Tigers will now take on Brisbane at Leichhardt Oval next Friday, while Souths will face Newcastle at Bankwest.

