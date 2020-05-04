Discover Australian Associated Press

Latrell Mitchell is one of three Rabbitohs players understood to be getting tested for COVID-19. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Mitchell sent home from Souths NRL HQ

By Adrian Warren

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 19:38:09

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell was one of three of Rabbitohs sent home from the club’s NRL headquarters on Monday and told to take a COVID-19 test.

Speaking on Fox League Live, former Souths captain Sam Burgess identified Mitchell, club captain and halfback Adam Reynolds and prop Liam Knight as the players who were sent from training.

A club spokesperson said the trio displayed mild symptoms and the club were still awaiting results on Monday evening.

“The protocols are pretty tight, the 32 players and 18 staff, one entrance point, one exit,” Burgess said.

“Your temperature is checked, you fill out a wellbeing form, pretty standard practice really.

“They ask you a few more detailed questions and if you answer ‘yes’ to any of those questions in terms of sore throat and runny nose, then straight away you are sent off to get a test, just to double check and make sure that everyone is safe.

“What’s happened today with the players, I think a few of them had a cough, or one of them had a runny nose.

“With the testing we’ve got in place we sent them off straight away to get a test.”

The news on Mitchell came just a week after the fullback-turned-centre and Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr were fined by NSW Police for breaking social distancing laws.

The pair were pictured with 10 other men around a fire, near Taree in mid north NSW.

