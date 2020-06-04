Discover Australian Associated Press

Welfare groups have slammed the government's HomeBuilder plan as ignoring people on lower incomes. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Mixed response to housing grants plan

By Paul Osborne

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 18:44:58

The Morrison government’s plan to provide $25,000 cash grants for new home builds and major renovations has been hailed as an economic boost and condemned for being a missed opportunity.

The $688 million HomeBuilder stimulus package offers one-off cash payments to eligible owner-occupiers and first home buyers from June 4 to December 31.

At a time when dwellling investment is expected to fall by around 20 per cent, it’s expected around 27,500 people will take up the offer, supporting 140,000 direct construction jobs and a million workers.

The Housing Industry Association expects the package could generate over $15 billion in overall national economic activity while Master Builders Australia says it will drive $10 billion in building activity.

As it stands, total dwelling commencements are expected to fall from about 174,000 in 2019 to 134,000 in 2020, according to CommSec’s Craig James.

Labor and welfare groups have slammed the plan as ignoring the need for more social housing for people on lower incomes.

Anglicare Australia chief Kasy Chambers says renters on low incomes were already struggling before the pandemic.

“There was a simple solution to this problem: social housing. Building social housing would have kept a roof over people’s heads and given a badly needed boost to the economy,” she said.

Anglicare points to studies showing social housing investment would boost construction by $15.7 billion and GDP by $6.7 billion, creating 24,500 jobs in regions that need them the most.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese, who grew up in Sydney social housing and has been advocating a comprehensive housing stimulus package, said the government’s plan was “too little, too late”.

National Everybody’s Home campaign spokeswoman Kate Colvin said lobbying for more social housing funding would continue up to the October federal budget.

New details on the budget impact of the coronavirus will be spelled out in a report to be released by the Parliamentary Budget Office on Friday morning.

The scenarios set out in the report will be based on the Reserve Bank’s latest economic forecasts. 

Meanwhile, the fight on the health front continues with 10 cases of COVID-19 recorded on Thursday – eight in Victoria and two in NSW.

There are 474 active cases including 23 people in hospital.

