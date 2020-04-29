ASX seen higher despite weak Wall St

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Shares on the Australian market have a negative lead from the US. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

ASX seen higher despite weak Wall St

By Steven Deare

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 08:20:48

The Australian share market looks on track for minor gains despite a weak lead from Wall Street after US investors pulled their money out of market-leading stocks and moved to cyclical value ones.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was up 20.0 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 5,325.0 points at 0800 AEST on Wednesday.

The major US indices fell overnight with investors shifting their money to smaller stocks that stand to benefit more from the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions as US states try to restart the economy.

Analysts said many traders took their money out of big technology stocks and moved it to smaller companies which would see greater gains from eased restrictions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13 per cent, to 24,101.55, the S&P 500 lost 0.52 per cent, to 2,863.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4 per cent, to 8,607.73.

The price of oil swung wildly as concerns remain about crashing demand and a lack of storage space.

Meanwhile, local Consumer Price Index data to be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to show a headline rise of 0.2 per cent for Q1 – slowing from 0.7 per cent growth in the December quarter.

However economists are tipping the stronger inflation print to be short-lived as coronavirus-related supply and demand shocks filter through, most notably a decline in holiday travel, fuel prices, house prices and rents.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index finished lower on Tuesday.

It fell 8.3 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 5,313.1 points.

The All Ordinaries closed down 7.1 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 5,381.2 points.

One Australian dollar buys 64.91 US cents at 0800 AEST, up from 64.82 US cents at Tuesday’s close.

The price of gold is $US1,708.04 an ounce.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Families a key issue in AFL hub plan

The cost of players' taking families into proposed AFL quarantine hubs is a stumbling block for the league as it attempts to reboot the 2020 season.

Australian rules football

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket

Cricket Australia close to contract list

Cricket Australia and state-association owners could soon be rowing in the same direction, while CA's 2020-21 national contract list will soon be unveiled.

rugby league

NRL announce 20-round league season

An additional 18 rounds of NRL is scheduled for 2020 after the league finalised talks with broadcasters on a restructured season.

rugby league

Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL's Warriors

The NRL is looking at the Warriors spending their two-week isolation period in the NSW city of Tamworth as they plan to restart the season on May 28.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW aged care home deaths tragic: minister

A teleconference of medical experts will discuss the management of coronavirus at a western Sydney aged care home where 11 residents have died.

sport

Australian rules football

Families a key issue in AFL hub plan

The cost of players' taking families into proposed AFL quarantine hubs is a stumbling block for the league as it attempts to reboot the 2020 season.

world

virus diseases

European countries mull opening schools

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has risen to more than 3 million and the global death toll has topped 210,000.