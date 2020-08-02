Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Major League Baseball has returned 29 positive COVID-19 results from almost 12,000 tests. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

MLB records 29 positive virus tests

By AAP

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 08:59:09

Major League Baseball says 0.2 per cent of COVID-19 tests taken in its opening week have been positive, with fears the outbreak could endanger the season. 

Of 11,895 samples collected through July 30, there were 29 positive tests, consisting of 20 players and nine staff, the governing body and MLB Players’ Association said in a joint statement on Friday.

Miami Marlins accounted for 21 of the positive results, including 18 from players.

Of the 29 remaining MLB clubs, eight had positive tests, which included two major league players, one alternate site player and five staff members.

The Marlins were the first team to suffer an outbreak and MLB has since shut down the club for a week, meaning they will need to make up seven games during an already-truncated 60-game season.

Unlike the NBA, which has assembled teams in a restricted campus at Disney World in Florida, most MLB teams are playing in their usual stadiums and following a schedule designed to limit travel.

Latest sport

tennis

Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Staines keeps wild NRL ride in Penrith win

Charlie Staines has become the first player in 83 years to score six tries in his first two games as Penrith blew Manly out of the water 42-12 in the NRL.

Australian rules football

St Kilda register big AFL win over Sydney

Midfielder Zak Jones has starred for St Kilda in a 53-point AFL win over his old side Sydney at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Collingwood fined for AFL protocol breach

A breach of AFL protocols by Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and assistant Brenton Sanderson has resulted in the club being whacked with a $50,000 fine.

rugby league

Roosters deny Gold Coast in NRL thriller

The Sydney Roosters have kept their place in the NRL top four with a hard-fought 18-12 win over the Gold Coast at the SCG.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic faces likely hard lockdown this week

Victoria's premier has warned 'mystery' coronavirus cases are rising and there is speculation parts of the state could go into a hard lockdown this week.

sport

tennis

Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Mexico virus deaths rise; HK cases surge

Mexico has overtaken the UK as the country with the third-highest number of COVID-19-linked deaths as Hong Kong reimposes limits to stem a surge of cases.