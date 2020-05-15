Mnuchin says US will slowly reopen economy

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the economy will be reopened slowly.  Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Mnuchin says US will slowly reopen economy

By AAP

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 10:13:58

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the economy will be reopened slowly but he has cautioned that waiting too long risks severe economic damage.

“We’re going to slowly open the economy,” Mnuchin told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday.

“But there is also a risk that we wait too long, there is a risk of destroying the US economy and the health impact that that creates,” he said.

Mnuchin said he expected the second quarter to be “pretty bad” but if the economy is reopened safely then subsequent quarters will be better and next year “we’ll be back to having a great economy.”

Democrats in the House of Representatives are proposing a $US3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package, which would more than double Congress’ financial response to the economic toll of the virus.

Mnuchin said the legislation, which includes nearly $US1 trillion in assistance for state and local governments and could be voted on this week, is “very partisan.”

“This is not in the spirit of anything that’s been bipartisan, and I can’t see that moving forward in its current framework in any event,” he said.

Mnuchin said the Trump administration was open to spending more money in the future but “we’re not in a rush to do that this week or next week. We’re going to take our time.”

President Donald Trump said earlier on Wednesday that the $US3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package proposed by Democrats in the House was dead on arrival. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL clubs to resume training on Monday

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has confirmed clubs will resume modified training schedules on Monday ahead of games likely restarting in mid-June.

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren following the 2020 season.

rugby league

Don't bow to NRL minority: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold can't see why the NRL would force his side to play home games in NSW to cater for players that have not had the flu shot.

rugby league

Cartwright dodges jab on 'medical grounds'

Bryce Cartwright has avoided a flu shot on medical grounds, leaving him free to join his Gold Coast teammates in training for a May 28 NRL restart.

news

politics

New nursing home virus case causes concern

Australia's number of coronavirus cases has tipped over 7000 with two clusters in Victoria continuing to grow and a positive test at a Queensland nursing home.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL clubs to resume training on Monday

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has confirmed clubs will resume modified training schedules on Monday ahead of games likely restarting in mid-June.

world

economy, business and finance

WTO chief Azevedo to depart a year early

The head of the World Trade Organisation has announced he will step down a year early as the body struggles to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.