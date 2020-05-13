Bleak picture for Tas economy amid virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Peter Gutwein has made a bleak prediction ahead of Tasmania's economic and fiscal update. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Bleak picture for Tas economy amid virus

By Ethan James

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 19:43:17

Tasmania is expected to plunge into a budget deficit of “significantly more” than half a billion dollars this financial year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Premier Peter Gutwein has made the bleak prediction ahead of the release of a state treasury economic and fiscal update on Friday. 

The state’s unemployment rate is expected to be 12 per cent in June, with around 27,000 people losing work, while net debt will be around $2 billion by mid-next year.

“After only a few short months, we have a very different looking Tasmania. We went into this … leading the country on most economic indicators,” Mr Gutwein said on Tuesday. 

“(But) our fight against coronavirus has not been about money, it’s been about saving people’s lives.”

He said the state would have a deficit “significantly north” of $500 million this financial year. 

The island, which has ridden the crest of a tourism boom and been dubbed the economic turnaround state under six years of Liberal rule, is currently net debt free and was on track for a slim $10.8 million surplus in 2019/20.

But it’s been hit by a $1 billion state spend on COVID-19 support, less GST revenue and a slowing economy. 

Restrictions are starting to gradually ease, with some businesses allowed to reopen when stage one begins on Monday. 

They will be closely monitored and inspected for compliance, and required to display stickers showing they are meeting COVID-19 standards.

Mr Gutwein has urged against complacency but thinks the state can operate a COVID-safe economy in July.

“We do not want to have a second wave and no business would want to recapitalise only to be shut down at a later date,” he said.

“If (businesses) can bear with us, and work through this sensibly and cautiously, we should be in a position where we can gradually open up our economy.”

The state has gone five days without recording a virus case, with no new infections on Tuesday.

Just 27 of an overall 225 cases are considered active. 

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL confirm one referee policy

The NRL will use just one referee for the remainder of matches in 2020 after the new rule was endorsed by the ARL Commission.

Australian rules football

WA clubs could move to QLD for AFL restart

As the AFL nears an announcement on return to play plans, West Coast and Fremantle are considering temporarily relocating to Queensland for the season restart.

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

Australian rules football

Crows weren't trying to bend rules: Sloane

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane says the Crows did not deliberately break the rules when breaching AFL coronavirus training protocols.

rugby league

Unfair to take NRL games from Qld: Titans

Gold Coast captain Ryan James says it would be unfair for the Titans to lose players due to their vaccination stance but still not be able to host NRL games.

news

economy, business and finance

Qld government moves to buy Virgin stake

A state-owned funds management group has been appointed to coordinate Queensland's bid for a stake in Virgin Airlines, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

sport

rugby league

NRL confirm one referee policy

The NRL will use just one referee for the remainder of matches in 2020 after the new rule was endorsed by the ARL Commission.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

Two newborns are among 16 people killed in Afghanistan's capital when gunmen posing as police stormed a hospital, while 24 have died in a separate attack.