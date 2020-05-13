Bleak picture for Tas economy amid virus

Tasmania is expected to plunge into a budget deficit of “significantly more” than half a billion dollars this financial year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Peter Gutwein has made the bleak prediction ahead of the release of a state treasury economic and fiscal update on Friday.

The state’s unemployment rate is expected to be 12 per cent in June, with around 27,000 people losing work, while net debt will be around $2 billion by mid-next year.

“After only a few short months, we have a very different looking Tasmania. We went into this … leading the country on most economic indicators,” Mr Gutwein said on Tuesday.

“(But) our fight against coronavirus has not been about money, it’s been about saving people’s lives.”

He said the state would have a deficit “significantly north” of $500 million this financial year.

The island, which has ridden the crest of a tourism boom and been dubbed the economic turnaround state under six years of Liberal rule, is currently net debt free and was on track for a slim $10.8 million surplus in 2019/20.

But it’s been hit by a $1 billion state spend on COVID-19 support, less GST revenue and a slowing economy.

Restrictions are starting to gradually ease, with some businesses allowed to reopen when stage one begins on Monday.

They will be closely monitored and inspected for compliance, and required to display stickers showing they are meeting COVID-19 standards.

Mr Gutwein has urged against complacency but thinks the state can operate a COVID-safe economy in July.

“We do not want to have a second wave and no business would want to recapitalise only to be shut down at a later date,” he said.

“If (businesses) can bear with us, and work through this sensibly and cautiously, we should be in a position where we can gradually open up our economy.”

The state has gone five days without recording a virus case, with no new infections on Tuesday.

Just 27 of an overall 225 cases are considered active.