Sophie Molineux could return from injury to replace sidelined star allrounder Ellyse Perry. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Molineux possible Perry replacement in Cup

By Scott Bailey

March 4, 2020

Australia could bring Sophie Molineux back from injury for their World Cup semi-final against South Africa as they keep all options open on replacing Ellyse Perry.

The hosts will go into Thursday night’s clash against the Proteas as favourites, having never lost to South Africa in any format.

But they must grapple with how to replace Perry (hamstring) in the side’s biggest ever match on home soil as they battle to reach Sunday’s final at the MCG.

The most likely option is Delissa Kimmince will come in the side as the pace-bowling option.

But Molineux could be added to strengthen the batting line up in place of Annabel Sutherland, as she battled to prove her recovery from a corked thigh late on Wednesday evening.

“Sophie could definitely come in and play a role for us” said Australia captain Meg Lanning. 

“We’ve got a few options we are looking at to replace Ellyse, but obviously we can’t truly replace her. 

“We feel like we have a number of different options to go with depending on what the conditions throw at us, length of game and things like that.”

Molineux first injured her thigh when she fell on a ball at training three weeks ago, before the situation subsequently worsened.

The 22-year-old was the breakout star of Australia’s 2018 title in the Caribbean, and would play as an allrounder.

“It’s certainly been very frustrating for her and for us to not have here available for the group stages,” Lanning said. 

“We thought each game she’d be available to train and then be available and it just hasn’t panned out that way.

“We always felt that even if she didn’t play in the group stages that if she was required to play in the semis that she’d be able to play a role for us.”

Perry also watched on at training on Wednesday, as the team attempted to avoid the pressure associated with a mammoth occasion.

They have been asked about the prospect of the sold-out MCG on Sunday since January 2018, but the semi-final is the priority.

“It’s massive. We haven’t looked any further ahead than tomorrow because semi-finals are extremely hard to win at World Cups,” Lanning said.

“There is a lot of chatter about it from the outside, and it’s going to be a great event on Sunday no matter who is playing.”

