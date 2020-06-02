Monadelphous wins $150m in mining deals

Engineering group Monadelphous has won around $150 million worth of contracts from the energy and resources sector, including BHP, Fortescue and Rio Tinto.

The big three miners have all handed Monadelphous more work from their iron ore operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Monadelphous will take on the dewatering of surplus water for BHP at one mining area, and its time on BHP’s engineering panel has also been extended by two years to enable it to provide civil, structural, mechanical, piping and marine services.

Rio Tinto has given the company a three-year deal to maintain its Pilbara marine infrastructure, while Fortescue has extended Monadelphous’ two contracts for fixed plant maintenance and shutdown crane services by another year.

In Queensland, Monadelphous has gained a separate four-year contract to continue providing mechanical and electrical maintenance services in coal seam gas from an unnamed customer.

Monadelphous has also retained business with Newcrest Mining in Papua New Guinea.

The company will provide civil, mechanical, structural, piping, blast and paint services to gold mining operations on Lihr Island for three years.