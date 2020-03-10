Discover Australian Associated Press

Investors are bracing for more losses on the Australian share market after heavy falls on Monday. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

More ASX damage looms for battered traders

By Liza Kappelle and Steven Deare

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 08:15:21

Investors are bracing for more massive losses with the Australian share market poised to plunge up to five per cent after panic selling smashed global markets overnight.

The SPI200 futures contract was down 284 points, or 4.97 per cent, to 5432 at 0800 AEDT on Tuesday.

Overnight, stocks on Wall Street plummeted so fast on what traders are now calling “Black Monday” they triggered the first automatic halt in trading in more than two decades.

The Dow Jones plunged more than 2,000 points, or nearly 8 per cent, at one point as global trading entered panic mode as an oil price war compounded coronavirus woes.

European markets entered a bear market, with the heaviest losses since the darkest days of the 2008 meltdown as oil prices plunged amid a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Australian stock market suffered its worst single day loss in nearly a dozen years on Monday. 

The wider market shed about $155 billion in value as the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index plunged 7.33 per cent to a two-year low of 5,760.6.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will address business leaders in Sydney on Tuesday about a stimulus package to help the economy as the coronavirus threatens industry.

Mr Morrison is expected to also reassure the public that the stimulus, worth about $10 billion, will not be funded by cuts to essential services such as schools, hospitals and the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The package is expected to be issued later this week.

The NAB business survey due out on Tuesday is expected to reflect the hit to business confidence and conditions that has resulted from the virus.

The Aussie dollar was buying 65.85 US cents at 0800 AEDT on Tuesday, up from 65.46 US cents at the market close on Monday.

