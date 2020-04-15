Discover Australian Associated Press

The IMF is predicting the "worst recession since the Great Depression". Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

health

Open schools vital for economic rebound

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 10:41:18

Scott Morrison has reignited the debate over what schools should be doing during the coronavirus crisis.

The prime minister is pleading with teachers to stay at schools for those children who can’t do home learning, amid international warnings the pandemic will trigger the worst recession since the Great Depression.

Mr Morrison is keen to see schools reopen as part of measures to help the economy start bouncing back.

Term two starts in Victoria on Wednesday with most children learning remotely, with other states to offer distance education after the Easter holidays.

Mr Morrison posted a video message on social media urging Australia’s teachers to get back into the classroom.

“We cannot allow a situation where parents are forced to choose between putting food on the table through their employment, to support their kids and their kids’ education,” he said.

“And I know teachers don’t want to force those choices on the parents either, because if we do, of course, thousands of jobs would be lost, livelihoods forsaken.”

Education Minister Dan Tehan doubled down on the prime minister’s message, telling parents they shouldn’t feel guilty about sending their kids to school.

“You are playing a vital role in helping our economy, to helping our society get through this,” he told reporters in Canberra.

The medical advice has consistently been there is no threat to children from attending school.

Leaders will discuss the future of schools and how to protect teachers from the virus when national cabinet meets on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund expects the Australian economy to shrink by 6.7 per cent this year, more than double the global rate.

Unemployment is tipped to rise to an average of 7.6 per cent in 2020 and 8.9 per cent in 2021.

The IMF is predicting a partial global rebound in 2021 but said its forecasts were marked by “extreme uncertainty”.

However, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is confident Australia will rebound faster than most other countries.

“The Morrison government has taken decisive action to protect Australians and the economy from the effects of the coronavirus,” he said.

“Our measures are temporary, targeted and proportionate to the challenge we face and will ensure Australia bounces back stronger on the other side.”

The government has so far put up $320 billion to deal with the crisis, including the $130 billion wage subsidy which Treasury modelling says will keep the unemployment peak to 10 per cent.

The spread of the virus in Australia has slowed and health authorities say the pandemic is moving into a containment phase.

More than half of the 6400 Australians infected with COVID-19 have recovered, while 62 people have died.

