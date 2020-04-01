More Australians seeking opioid treatments

More Australians are seeking treatment for heroin or prescribed opioid addictions.

There has been an 11 per cent increase over the past decade of people seeking pharmacotherapy like methadone treatment, new research shows

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data released on Tuesday showed clients were getting older as treatment rates for under-39s began to drop.

In 2019, 50,945 Australians received treatment for their opioid dependence.

Two-thirds of clients were aged 30-49 and 10 per cent were Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

The majority of people getting treatment in pharmacies were over-50, but those in prison tended to be younger and male.

Men were still the most likely to be getting treatment for opioid dependence, with the median age of clients being 43.

Pharmacies remained the most common treatment point and were more likely to prescribe methadone, as opposed to other pharmacotherapy drugs.