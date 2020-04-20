NSW reports six new coronavirus cases

NSW health authorities are turning their focus to stopping the spread of COVID-19 cases linked to a western Sydney nursing home where 41 people have become infected.

But with just six new cases reported in NSW on Monday, health authorities have expressed their satisfaction with the low rate of infection across the community.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in NSW sat on Monday at 2963, with 22 people in intensive care. NSW Health on Monday confirmed that a second person at the Newmarch House nursing home in Caddens, a 94-year-old man, had died.

Operator Anglicare had on Sunday afternoon announced the man’s death.

Newmarch House is home to about 100 people, with 27 residents and 14 staff infected with coronavirus as of Sunday night and strict isolation protocols in place.

The 94-year-old man was the second person from the facility to die of COVID-19 after a 93-year-old male resident died the previous day.

Their deaths brought the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 30.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said extensive testing had been undertaken at the facility and the focus was now on stopping the spread of the virus.

A worker with very mild symptoms entered Newmarch House six days in a row, leading Dr Chant to warn even those with minimal symptoms to avoid work and get tested.

But she was pleased by the low current rate of community infection.

“The rationale for that is that the implications for you introducing COVID-19 into those settings can be significant,” Dr Chant told reporters on Monday.

“We are aware that in those settings we see an amplification and spread of COVID-19 and we want to interrupt spread in those settings at the earliest possible time.”

Meanwhile, nine more crew members of the Ruby Princess cruise ship have tested positive to COVID-19, taking the total number of crew infected to 171.

The ship remains docked at Port Kembla, where it will stay until at least Thursday.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Sunday thanked the community for its strong response to strict coronavirus restrictions as modelling done in early March came to light.

The projection examining the effect of tougher measures suggested 700 deaths and 35,000 cases would be recorded by April 15 if nothing was done.