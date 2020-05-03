SA warned complacency could undo the good

Complacency has once again been stressed by health officials, asking South Australians ‘not to undo all the good’.

After recording its tenth consecutive day of zero confirmed coronavirus cases, SA Health deputy chief public health officer Michael Cusack said a second spike was possible if people became more casual with restrictions.

“It’s why all our systems are lined up with testing, vigilance, contact tracing and social isolation,” he said.

“As we ease back restrictions, at least to some degree, we will have less social distancing.

“We want to be clear and careful as we do that, that we have the vigilance and facilities to do contact tracing if we do get another positive.”

He said the Barossa and airport clusters were examples of how quickly outbreaks accelerated.

SA Health launched its ‘Let’s Not Undo All The Good’ campaign on Saturday.

Dr Cusack said data found less people were visiting GPs and appearing in emergency departments with heart attack symptoms.

He stressed with winter approaching, people must remain in contact with their doctors and have chronic diseases or other issues monitored.

The state’s total number of coronavirus cases remains at 438 with 98 per cent considered as recovered on Saturday.

There are three people hospitalised although none of them are in intensive care.

Almost 60,000 tests have been conducted by SA Pathology since February with 1189 performed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of telehealth sessions increased by nearly 150 per cent with more than 17,000 held from February to April.

Only 7000 sessions were recorded across the same period last year.

To cope with the demand increase, a second service provider was introduced by SA Health.

The Women’s and Children’s Hospital Network has been expanding its telehealth use to connect patients and doctors during the pandemic.

The Network’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine Service clinical lead Peter Muller said telehealth fast-tracked remote screening appointments for women with complicated pregnancies.

He said it helped women at regional sites access the care and expertise of Adelaide-based specialists without travelling.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said telehealth would remain an important tool post-pandemic.

“We have pursued innovative ways to broaden the use of telehealth so more South Australians can receive their care from home,” Mr Wade said.

“This includes providing videoconference consultations for people with cystic fibrosis, and developing new regulations to allow patients to receive digital copies of their medical scripts through a telehealth consult.”