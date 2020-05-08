Discover Australian Associated Press

SA Public Health Chief Nicola Spurrier says the biggest risk of new infections is from interstate. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

One new virus case as SA breaks its streak

By Tim Dornin

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 16:33:31

A man in his 70s has tested positive to the coronavirus six weeks after arriving in Adelaide from the United Kingdom, breaking South Australia’s two-week run of no new infections.

The man developed the unusual symptoms of loss of taste and smell several days after he arrived, but did not immediately associate them with COVID-19.

However, he was tested for the virus earlier this week, returning the positive result.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said officials were confident the man had contracted the disease while still in the UK.

She said while he was still “shedding” virus, it was unlikely he was still infectious.

However, she said because his diagnosis had only just been confirmed his case was being considered active and the man had been placed in quarantine along with five close contacts.

“We feel quite confident here we do not have another case of community transmission,” Prof Spurrier said.

“In terms of any danger to the community, I think that is very low.”

The man’s case took SA’s total so far to 439.

Only two of those are still considered active while two more people are still recovering in hospital but are no longer infectious.

SA’s high testing rate has continued with more than 65,000 conducted since February.

Also on Thursday, Police Commissioner Grant Stevens confirmed 150 fines and 130 formal warnings had been issued so far, for people breaching coronavirus restrictions.

In one case this week a woman was charged with flouting COVID-19 restrictions three times.

Police alleged the woman left Adelaide during April when she was required to be in self-quarantine.

She returned to SA on Wednesday when she was fined for breaching the previous direction and issued with another order to self-isolate.

But police said instead of going straight home she visited another address and was not home when officers checked again the same day.

The 26-year-old was found a short time later at another northern suburbs address.

The woman was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a direction and was bailed to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on October 30.

Mr Stevens said up to 300 police remained dedicated to COVID-19 activities and compliance checking would continue for the foreseeable future.

