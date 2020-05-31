Year 2 class isolates due to Melb cluster

A class of Year 2 students in Melbourne is in isolation for two weeks after a child tested positive for coronavirus.

The student from Holy Eucharist Primary School in St Albans South in the city’s west is one of the latest COVID-19 cases in the outbreak linked to an infected Keilor Downs Secondary College student.

A total of 78 contacts from two other high schools, St Albans Secondary College and Taylors Lakes Secondary College are now in isolation because of the Keilor Downs case.

There are 11 cases linked to the Keilor Downs case and they are from the same extended family.

Holy Eucharist Primary will be deep cleaned and is expected to reopen on Monday.

A drive-through testing site has been set up at the Keilor Community Hub to help curb the outbreak.

Victorian authorities reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, three linked to the Keilor Downs cluster and four to a Melbourne hotel where returned travellers are being quarantined.

Rydges on Swanston has six confirmed cases in total – all hotel staff.

Victoria’s has recorded a total of 1645 cases, of which 73 are active.

Seven people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Two of the new cases are Returned travellers in isolation while another two remain under investigation.

Victorians are preparing for a significant loosening of coronavirus restrictions on Monday June 1.

Cafes, restaurants, libraries, galleries, museums, amusement parks, places of worship, beauty clinics, nail salons and massage parlours will be allowed to reopen with no more than 20 people inside.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has warned life cannot return to normal yet.

“People by-and-large are listening but I’m concerned about certain quarters of the community who aren’t getting the message, who are reflecting on the fact that we’re easing some restrictions and are thinking we’re back to normal,” he told reporters.

“We are not back to normal. Nowhere in Australia will be back to normal for some time.”