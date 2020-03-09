More exposed as Qld coronavirus cases rise

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A Queensland woman who flew on two Qantas flights has been confirmed with COVID-19. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More exposed as Qld coronavirus cases rise

By Robyn Wuth

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 12:33:08

Health authorities are tracking passengers of two international flights as Queensland confirms the 15th coronavirus case. 

A 38-year-old woman in Gympie, north of the Sunshine Coast, who travelled from London through Dubai is being treated in an isolation room at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Queensland’s Health Department said it was tracing those who had been in contact with the woman.

The department is also trying to contact passengers on two other flights where coronavirus cases were confirmed on March 5. 

They are Thai Airways flight TG473 from Thailand to Brisbane on February 26 and Qantas flights from London to Singapore QF2 on February 29 and QF52 on March 2.

All other passengers on these flights are considered very low risk.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and is feeling unwell to see a doctor immediately.

Latest sport

golf

Hatton wins Palmer event, Leishman second

England's Tyrrell Hatton has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Florida's Bay Hill course while Australia's Marc Leishman was runner-up.

cricket

Fatigued Aussies seeking answers: Langer

A 'weary' Australian one-day international squad has just days to prepare for hosting World Cup runners-up New Zealand after returning home from South Africa.

cricket

Lanning leads Aust to World Cup success

Australian captain Meg Lanning says her team played the perfect match in demolishing India to win their fifth Twenty20 World Cup final.

Australian rules football

Lions roar in final warm-up against Blues

Brisbane Lions have wrapped up their AFL pre-season in style with a 45-point practice-match comeback win against Carlton at Ikon Park.

cricket

T20 World Cup final just short of record

The Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India has fallen just short of breaking the record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting event.

news

crime, law and justice

Brother in emotive farewell to Hannah

A Brisbane funeral is being held for Hannah Clarke and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, who were killed in a domestic violence attack.

sport

golf

Hatton wins Palmer event, Leishman second

England's Tyrrell Hatton has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Florida's Bay Hill course while Australia's Marc Leishman was runner-up.

world

virus diseases

Italy locks down millions as toll jumps

Some 16 million people are estimated to be affected by an unprecedented government order locking down vast areas of Italy's north, including Milan.