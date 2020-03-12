More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The coronavirus outbreak has thrown Australian grand prix preparations into chaos. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

sport

More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

By Steve Larkin

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 15:11:47

Health authorities are prepared to stop this weekend’s Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne as Australian sporting codes scramble to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

More F1 staff are in quarantine, awaiting results of tests for the potentially deadly virus on a day the NBA announced the suspension of its competition.

F1 team Haas says two more of its crew were isolated on Thursday after reporting feeling unwell.

Five F1 staffers – four at Haas and one at McLaren -in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the grand prix due to start on Friday.

Should they return positive tests to coronavirus, Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton is prepared to stop the race.

“If (the tests) turn up positive, we need to consider what it means for their close contacts and if they have a number of close contacts across a number of crews, then those individuals need to be quarantined,” Sutton told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

“If that effectively shuts down the race, then so be it. We’ll make that call,.”

Sutton’s comments come as Australia’s major football codes take escalating action to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus.

AFL club Richmond has effectively shut its doors to visitors and told staff to work from home in a bid to protect players from the virus ahead of next Thursday’s season opener.

And rival club Melbourne has moved its training away from its facilities at AAMI Park – where a spectator attended a Super Rugby game last Saturday and later tested positive to coronavirus.

In rugby league, the NRL has ordered all players to limit community appearances and avoid shaking hands with fans.

League officials were briefing all 16 club bosses just hours before the NRL season kicks off with the season-opener between Parramatta and Canterbury.

The league had directed clubs to halt players taking selfies with fans after matches and not take pens from fans to sign autographs.

Cricket Australia said it was consulting with an infectious disease specialist, in addition to taking advice from health authorities.

Australia host New Zealand in a limited overs fixture in Sydney on Friday with hierarchy saying there were no plans to ban spectators.

Meanwhile, Australian women’s soccer player Caitlin Foord will be forced into a 14-day quarantine period when she returns to her English club Arsenal this week.

Foord featured in Australia’s successful Olympic Games qualification in Vietnam but her Matildas teammates Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (Everton) and Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City) haven’t yet been told if they’ll also be quarantined on return to England.

The Matildas’ scheduled friendlies against the USA and Canada next month are also in jeopardy.

Australia’s women’s tennis Fed Cup tie in Hungary next month has already been postponed. 

Latest sport

sport

More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

More Formula One team members are being tested for coronavirus in Melbourne as the outbreak forces numerous Australian sports to take preventative action.

motor racing

More F1 team staff tested for coronavirus

Formula One team Haas says two more crew are being tested for coronavirus amid fresh concerns about staging the Melbourne Grand Prix.

rugby league

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

boxing

Townsville to host Horn v Tsyzu showdown

The all-Australian boxing showdown between Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu will take place in Townsville.

golf

Adam Scott keen for second Players win

Adam Scott has a chance to become just the second Australian to win the Players Championship in its 46-year history.

news

health

Tom Hanks in Qld hospital with coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who are in Australia, have confirmed they have tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital receiving treatment.

sport

motor racing

More F1 team staff tested for coronavirus

Formula One team Haas says two more crew are being tested for coronavirus amid fresh concerns about staging the Melbourne Grand Prix.

world

virus diseases

Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

The US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump says.