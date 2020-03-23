More falls in store for shareholders

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Investors face falls on the ASX as more countries go into lockdown as the coronavirus spreads. Image by (Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS)

economy, business and finance

More falls in store for shareholders

By Liza Kappelle

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 07:08:20

The Australian stock market is set for another slide as the battle against the coronavirus shuts down global economies.

The SPI200 futures contract was down 87 points, or 1.81 per cent, at 4708 points at 0700 AEDT on Monday, suggesting an almost two per cent fall for local shares when trade begins.

CommSec chief economist Craig James says the futures only give a sense of where investor sentiment was at on Saturday morning before that market closed.

“What happens from there, unfortunately, you’d have to say, is anyone’s guess, because there is so much volatility in the markets,” Mr James told AAP.

“There’s no signs of that volatility ending any time soon. The ride continues and the battle continues against COVID-19.”

State and territory leaders and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have recommended against all non-essential domestic travel, following the unprecedented ban on international travel.

Most businesses are shutting down temporarily as state and territory borders close.

A multibillion-dollar package of support for business and households impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will be on the agenda for federal parliament on Monday.

The Morrison government will work with Labor to ensure laws to put cash in Australians’ pockets and prop up businesses pass within days.

Bills will roll out two massive economic stimulus and safety net packages worth $17.6 billion and $66 billion respectively to stem the damage from a likely recession as a result of COVID-19.

The share market ended last week, its worst week since October 2008, with a modest daily gain.

The S&P/ASX200 ended up 0.7 per cent at 4,816.6, while the All Ordinaries index gained 0.93 per cent to 4,854.3.

One Australian dollar was buying 57.97  US cents at 0700 AEDT on Monday, down from 58.82 on Friday as the share market closed.

Latest sport

sports event

IOC to discuss possible Tokyo 2020 delay

The IOC says it will decide within four weeks whether to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

More than half of the NRL's teams could feel a financial hit from the new coronavirus restrictions, with leagues clubs set to be affected.

rugby league

NRL, A-League to make decision on seasons

The NRL and A-League's immediate futures are expected to be decided on Monday after tough new restrictions to battle the coronavirus outbreak were announced.

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL, union to talk isolation penalties

The NRL has promised heavy penalties for players who break self-isolation guidelines, but that could still be up for debate with the players' union.

news

politics

Ban on pubs, cinemas to stop virus spread

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders have agreed to force a range of venues to close to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

sport

sports event

IOC to discuss possible Tokyo 2020 delay

The IOC says it will decide within four weeks whether to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Italy bans internal travel as 651 more die

Deaths from COVID-19 in Italy have jumped 13.5 per cent in one day and the toll has now passed 5000, authorities say.