More foreigners treated in WA for COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA Premier Mark McGowan says cruise ships are the Achilles heel in managing the pandemic. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More foreigners treated in WA for COVID-19

By Angie Raphael

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 19:39:20

Dozens of passengers and crew onboard the the Artania cruise ship in Fremantle have likely been infected with coronavirus and will be treated at private hospitals in Perth.

Premier Mark McGowan said the Commonwealth had contracted Bethesda and Hollywood hospitals to treat the foreigners. 

“Cruise ships continue to be the Achilles heel when it comes to managing this situation,” he told reporters on Saturday.

“I’m pleased so say the Commonwealth agrees this matter is their responsibility.”

Mr McGowan said the Artania hit a crisis point on Friday night when it was revealed 77 people had virus-type symptoms and another person was evacuated for a separate illness.

WA health experts went aboard on Saturday, concluding 46 people should be tested for coronavirus, including 30 passengers and 16 crew.

Anyone who tests positive will be treated at the private hospitals. 

Seven of the nine people who disembarked on Friday, who tested positive, will no longer be quarantined at the WA police academy, and will instead go to the hospitals.

Two other people were previously evacuated from the ship for other medical reasons, then subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19 and remain in a critical condition.

Health minister Roger Cook said it was likely the third emergency evacuee would also test positive.

Mr McGowan said four chartered flights would take about 800 healthy passengers and some crew back to Europe.

New Zealanders onboard the Vasco da Gama cruise ship, which is also docked in Fremantle, will be assessed before flying out on Saturday evening.

There are also about 30 British people onboard. 

About 200 passengers from WA will soon go into isolation on Rottnest Island for 14 days, while about 600 other Australians will quarantine in WA for two weeks before heading home.

Cruise ship Magnifica, which is anchored off Fremantle, is reprovisioning and will leave later on Saturday.

A fourth ship, which only has crew onboard, also needs to reprovision and refuel.

“The truth is that there’s no perfect solutions in this whole set of events,” Mr McGowan said.

“We don’t want passengers from cruise ships wandering around the streets.” 

WA has 23 new cases, including the confirmed Artania passengers, taking the state’s total to 278.

There are 14 people in hospital, including six in intensive care.

Mr Cook said the overall numbers were “very encouraging”.

“What this means is that we are continuing to identify all the people who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 and we are isolating those people,” he said.

Australian Medical Association WA president Andrew Miller said a lockdown was inevitable. 

“The sooner we do it, the more effective it is and hopefully the shorter it will be.”

But Mr McGowan said he did not like the term “lockdown”.

“We need to be careful in our language … there may well be further changes, but if there are, we will announce them in coming days, and if those changes are put in place it’s for the common good.”

A 61-year-old man on his way to the beach has been charged after allegedly failing to comply with a direction to self-isolate upon his return to WA from Indonesia last week.

Latest sport

rugby league

Players have eye on NRL clubs in pay talks

The Rugby League Players' Association want to ensure the viability of all 16 NRL clubs during the coronavirus in Monday's crunch meeting of stakeholders.

Australian rules football

Cousins sorry for West Coast AFL fallout

Former West Coast star Ben Cousins is sorry for the negative impact his behaviour and actions left on the powerhouse AFL club.

cricket

Steve Smith leadership ban ends amid limbo

Steve Smith is now free to captain Australia again if called upon after his leadership ban from the ball-tampering scandal expired quietly over the weekend.

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

news

health

New outdoor rules as 16 die from virus

At least 16 Australians have now died after contracting COVID-19 following the deaths of two more people in Victoria and Queensland.

sport

rugby league

Players have eye on NRL clubs in pay talks

The Rugby League Players' Association want to ensure the viability of all 16 NRL clubs during the coronavirus in Monday's crunch meeting of stakeholders.

world

virus diseases

World virus infections pass 660,000

As the world's coronavirus infections numbers grow to more than 660,000, more hotspots have emerged in the US, while Spain believes it may be reaching its peak.