Public Health chief Nicola Spurrier says there are now 67 coronavirus cases in South Australia. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

US tour group among SA virus cases

By Tim Dornin

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 17:38:27

Ten people from a US tour group are among 17 new positive coronavirus cases in South Australia, the biggest single-day jump so far since the emergence of the pandemic.

The tourists are part of a larger group of 18 from the US who are all now in isolation at their accommodation in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide.

None have so far required hospital treatment but chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said that could change.

Professor Spurrier said the group had immediately self-isolated as soon as one person became ill.

“I’m actually quite calm about this because I know these people have done the right thing,” Prof Spurrier said.

“There is absolutely no reason for the people in the Barossa to panic.”

Interviews are underway to determine where the tourists have been and who they have come in contact with using their tour itinerary.

Four other people in the group have also returned negative results while the remaining four are waiting for tests to be returned.

Other positive tests in SA were linked to overseas travel or were close contacts of previous cases and brought the total number in SA to 67.

“To date, we know all of the epidemiological links of our patients,” Prof Spurrier said.

But she said with school holidays on the horizon, all people were advised to reconsider any travel, either interstate or around the state.

Although, she stopped short of recommending the state’s borders be closed at this stage.

Also on Saturday, the state government said 90 extra hospital beds would be brought online to deal with an expected increase in cases.

South Australia expects the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to hit late April or early May, though Premier Steven Marshall said the modelling was changing constantly.

He said it was hoped the extra capacity was never needed if other measures were successful in reducing the extent of the outbreak across SA.

“We need to do two critical things. One is to slow the spread of this disease and to reduce the peak, pushing it as far into the future as possible,” Mr Marshall said.

“The second is to increase the hospital capacity in South Australia.”

The premier conceded that while the government and other authorities were taking the virus seriously, there had been a mixed response across the wider community.

“There are still people who say that if I get this (virus) it’s going to be like a mild cough,” he said.

“And they’re right for a large part of the population.

“Eight out of 10 people that contract the coronavirus will have very mild symptoms.

“But they’re not the cohort that we’re concerned about. We’re concerned about the other 20 per cent.”

