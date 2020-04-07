Discover Australian Associated Press

SA wants anyone who has been at Adelaide airport in the past 14 days and has symptoms to get tested. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA’s virus numbers down for a second day

By Patrick James

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 17:42:26

For the second day running, only two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Australia as the infection curve steadily flattens.

Despite the encouraging signs, visitors to the airport and Barossa Valley who were experiencing symptoms are being urged to get tested and authorities have called on everyone to continue to abide by social distancing guidelines.

The state’s total sits at 411, with 20 people in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care, including seven listed as critical.

In one of SA’s most concerning clusters, the number of Qantas baggage handlers to test positive to COVID-19 still stands at 17 with a further 11 cases among their close contacts.

No new cases were added to the group on Monday.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier has urged anyone who has been to the airport in any capacity to be tested if they are experiencing symptoms and to follow isolation guidelines.

“Anybody that’s visited the Adelaide Airport in the last 14 days, you must get tested,” she said.

“This includes not just the terminal, but also the car park.”

She praised South Australians for their consistent compliance with social distancing and hygiene recommendations, which was the reason for the low case numbers.

Also on Monday, the state government announced more beds are being opened up and more nurses trained to deal with serious coronavirus cases across SA.

The Women’s and Children’s Hospital is fast-tracking intensive care training for about 80 nurses.

Three additional high-dependency beds have already been opened with the hospital to get another 10 intensive care beds as well.

Premier Steven Marshall said the extra beds and trained staff would bolster the state’s resources against COVID-19.

“The Women’s and Children’s Hospital will be on the front line of dealing with the most severe cases of this insidious disease,” he said.

“The battle to control the coronavirus pandemic needs to be fought by all of us in changing the way we live to contain the virus.”

Mr Marshall said SA was on track to double the number of ICU beds available and while he hoped the extra resources were never needed, the state had to prepare for the worst.

