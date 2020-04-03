More Kimberley restriction as virus spikes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There are now 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in WA's Kimberley region, including six medicos. Image by Kim Christian/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More Kimberley restriction as virus spikes

By Rebecca Le May

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 19:39:44

A largely indigenous town on the edge of the Great Sandy Desert in Western Australia is devastated to learn a doctor has contracted coronavirus and is bracing for the deadly disease to tear through the community.

The number of confirmed cases in the Kimberley region has surged to 12, including six health workers.

Health minister Roger Cook said the most concerning of those cases was a Halls Creek doctor, who would have seen patients from a wide area.

Yura Yungi Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Brenda Garstone said frantic efforts were underway to trace those who had contact with the doctor and give flu vaccinations to people over 65.

“We’re racing against the clock right now – it’s here in our community,” she told AAP on Thursday.

“It’s devastating for Halls Creek … they’re beside themselves.”

Ms Garstone said the risk to the impoverished shire of about 3200 people was very high.

At the 2016 census, 74 per cent of the shire’s residents were Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, who are considered particularly vulnerable given high rates of other health problems.

Premier Mark McGowan said another case in the region was a Kununurra-based Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development worker who manned the checkpoint at the Northern Territory border.

Tracing is underway for drivers who may have come into contact with the worker between March 25 and 29, using vehicle registration details.

Police commissioner Chris Dawson said several officers had been near the worker and he suspected they would have to undergo 14 days’ isolation.

Six checkpoint colleagues are self-isolating and one has been tested after displaying flu-like symptoms.

The worker did not recently travel overseas.

Access to the entire Kimberley region, especially remote Aboriginal communities, is already restricted and after midnight on Thursday, movement between the four local government areas will not be allowed.

Only one of the areas has not yet had a confirmed case.

“We cannot take any chances here,” Mr McGowan told reporters, saying the spike was of grave concern.

“We must act fast.”

Mr Dawson said extra police would be sent to the Kimberley to help enforce the restrictions.

Ms Garstone said the restrictions clearly came too late.

She called on the government to urgently deploy more health workers to Halls Creek and send resources to set up a camp out of town where infected people can isolate.

Ms Garstone said a massive effort was underway educating locals about social distancing, but it was common for one house to accommodate a dozen family members, so keeping at arm’s length was virtually impossible for many.

“It will shoot through the community.”

Latest sport

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

rugby league

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

Brisbane Broncos NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider funding the NRLW salary cap to help the women's game survive.

Australian rules football

AFL officials ready for big call on season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and the game's administrators face a series of big decisions in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

AOC's Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Olympic organisation.

news

disease

COVID-19 kills cruise ship passenger in WA

An Artania cruise ship passenger in his 60s, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has died in a Perth hospital.

sport

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.