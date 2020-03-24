Coronavirus ‘getting very serious’ in NSW

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
All cruise ships in Sydney will be held until any passengers with respiratory issues are tested. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Coronavirus ‘getting very serious’ in NSW

By Ashlea Witoslawski

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 20:29:27

More than 700 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in NSW, as the state continues to register the highest number of confirmed cases in Australia. 

Federal government department of health data shows 704 cases in NSW as of 3pm on Monday.

Public transport across NSW will continue operating despite a steep decline in passengers.

Transport for NSW secretary Rodd Staples on Monday said there had been a 40 to 45 per cent decline in public transport travel across the state in the past fortnight.

But trains, trams, buses and ferries will keep running.

“It is no surprise to anyone that customer numbers are down … due to the coronavirus outbreak, however, importantly, this has created sufficient space on all modes to allow our customers to socially distance themselves in the majority of cases,” Mr Staples said in a statement.

Cleaning and public health messages have been ramped up across the network, as more people are encouraged to work from home and limit non-essential travel.

NSW schools will stay open but the NSW premier encouraged parents to keep their kids at home if possible despite the prime minister insisting “there is no health reason for schools to be closed or for children not to go to schools”.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging the public to take personal responsibility to slow the spread of coronavirus with police standing by if people fail to comply with social distancing rules.

“This is getting very serious and our actions have to match how serious this is,” the Liberal leader said on Monday.

There have been 48 confirmed cases among passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship which docked in Sydney on Thursday and five cases from the Ovation of the Seas which berthed a day earlier.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant on Monday said 327 cases had been acquired overseas, 155 were from contact with known cases and 65 had been locally transmitted. The remainder are under investigation.

Dr Chant urged young people in particular to adhere to social distancing rules to protect the most vulnerable in the community.

She insisted there was no evidence of COVID-19 aboard the Ruby Princess when it docked.

“There was no outbreak on the ship,” she said, arguing while there was some flu, the COVID-19 cases subsequently came to light.

A nationwide shutdown of principal places of social gathering came into effect at midday on Monday.

Ms Berejiklian said police were on standby if people failed to comply with the restrictions.

“We want people to take personal responsibility … your personal actions can result in someone getting very sick or dying,” the premier said.

The public will no longer have to touch pedestrian crossing buttons in Sydney’s CBD after Monday.

Transport for NSW had already automated some major intersections but is expanding the system to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore is hopeful the initiative will remain in place once the threat of the disease passes, a city staffer said on Monday.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics decision 'within days'

The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee will hold a telephone hookup as a postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games looms.

rugby league

Souths boss calls for NRL funding re-jig

South Sydney boss Shane Richardson hopes the NRL's coronavirus postponement leads to a league funding re-jig to ensure their survival over the next 18 months.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League suspended

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

rugby league

NRL players ready to take pay cut: RLPA

RLPA boss Clint Newton says players are willing to take a major pay cut to ensure the game's survival after the NRL was forced to shut down due to coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

news

health

Borders to shut, Qld coronavirus tally 397

Only people who must travel across the Queensland border for work, medical appointments or to deliver freight will be allowed in while others will be stopped.

sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics decision 'within days'

The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee will hold a telephone hookup as a postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games looms.

world

epidemic and plague

Warning that virus fight in critical phase

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to accelerate, the World Health Organisation is calling on countries to take strong, co-ordinated action.