Coronavirus ‘getting very serious’ in NSW

More than 700 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in NSW, as the state continues to register the highest number of confirmed cases in Australia.

Federal government department of health data shows 704 cases in NSW as of 3pm on Monday.

Public transport across NSW will continue operating despite a steep decline in passengers.

Transport for NSW secretary Rodd Staples on Monday said there had been a 40 to 45 per cent decline in public transport travel across the state in the past fortnight.

But trains, trams, buses and ferries will keep running.

“It is no surprise to anyone that customer numbers are down … due to the coronavirus outbreak, however, importantly, this has created sufficient space on all modes to allow our customers to socially distance themselves in the majority of cases,” Mr Staples said in a statement.

Cleaning and public health messages have been ramped up across the network, as more people are encouraged to work from home and limit non-essential travel.

NSW schools will stay open but the NSW premier encouraged parents to keep their kids at home if possible despite the prime minister insisting “there is no health reason for schools to be closed or for children not to go to schools”.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging the public to take personal responsibility to slow the spread of coronavirus with police standing by if people fail to comply with social distancing rules.

“This is getting very serious and our actions have to match how serious this is,” the Liberal leader said on Monday.

There have been 48 confirmed cases among passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship which docked in Sydney on Thursday and five cases from the Ovation of the Seas which berthed a day earlier.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant on Monday said 327 cases had been acquired overseas, 155 were from contact with known cases and 65 had been locally transmitted. The remainder are under investigation.

Dr Chant urged young people in particular to adhere to social distancing rules to protect the most vulnerable in the community.

She insisted there was no evidence of COVID-19 aboard the Ruby Princess when it docked.

“There was no outbreak on the ship,” she said, arguing while there was some flu, the COVID-19 cases subsequently came to light.

A nationwide shutdown of principal places of social gathering came into effect at midday on Monday.

Ms Berejiklian said police were on standby if people failed to comply with the restrictions.

“We want people to take personal responsibility … your personal actions can result in someone getting very sick or dying,” the premier said.

The public will no longer have to touch pedestrian crossing buttons in Sydney’s CBD after Monday.

Transport for NSW had already automated some major intersections but is expanding the system to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore is hopeful the initiative will remain in place once the threat of the disease passes, a city staffer said on Monday.